Sports Briefs

Thursday, Feb. 22, the Bulldogs take on Sloan-Hendrix at 5:30 p.m. (in Marked Tree) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball —

Thursday, Feb. 22, the Lady Bulldogs take on Salem, at 7 p.m. (in Marked Tree) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball —

Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Patriots take on Searvy, at 6 p.m.

(Home)

• Marion Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Lady Patriots take on Mountain Home, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Blue Devils take on Pine Bluff, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Friday, Feb. 20, the Lady Devils take on Jonesboro at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is underway for the J.W. Rich Girls Club Spring Volleyball Season. Girls ages 8 and up can sign up now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednesdays), or from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The cost is $50. For more information visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club Facebook page or call (870) 735-0969.

• Greyhound Strong — ASU

Mid-South Homecoming Week, featuring world record holder John Kopta’s strength demonstration at the University Center Student Lounge, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at noon. The public is invited.

• Race Between the Bridges

— Cirque du Velos Cycling of Memphis is pleased to announce it is hosting the Inaugural “Race Between the Bridges” gravel bike/mountain bike race on Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. The race will take place at the trailhead of the Big River Crossing on the Arkansas side, across of downtown Memphis. The route is on the 6-mile loop gravel/dirt road in Crittenden County. Much of this road lies between the I-40 and the I-55 bridges. There will be three races: the A race (5 laps), the B race (4 laps) and the C race (3 laps), and each race will have a gravel bike division and a mountain bike division. There will be awards for top 3 male and female finishers for the race and each category. Registration is available online via Start2Finish’s race website: ( https:// racebetweenthebridges. racesonline.com/register).

• Earle Boys Basketball —