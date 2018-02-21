Blue Devils black out Zebras

Sophomore Chris Moore led West Memphis in a semifinal round victory over Pine Bluff with 17 points

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils got off a slow start, for them anyway, on Tuesday night at Lehr Arena. But as we all have come to know, when the Blue Devils get going they roll in three speeds.

Fast, faster and disaster.

The latter part was true for Pine Bluff as the Blue Devils recorded their sixth mercy rule of the season with a 73-56 win in the semifinals of the 6A-East Conference tournament.

West Memphis (26-2) will the Jonesboro Hurricane (21-6) on Saturday for the league title. So far, no official game time has been announced.

The Neon, err, Blue Devils came out slow against Pine Bluff, but really only for about four minutes. Clad in as much neon as the law allows (socks and warmups) the Blue Devils found themselves down 14-7 with 4:01 left in the first quarter. But it was only a matter of time before the home club got it going.

'It was shades of last year,' West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown said, referring to the Blue Devils' 47-44 loss to the Zebras in last year's Class 6A state tournament. 'We didn't come out and match (Pine Bluff's) intensity. But the kids persevered and stuck to the plan just like they have all year.'

The third quarter is supposed to be West Memphis' break-out quarter, and it certainly was again Tuesday night. But they seized the momentum in the second quarter, hitting on 9 of its 13 shots from the field, including a 3-for-4 effort from beyond the three-point arc.

The Blue Devils ended the second quarter on an 11-2 spurt to take a 36-29 lead into halftime.

'I told (assistant coach Alvin Hawkins) at halftime this is good for us,' Brown stated. 'We needed a little adversity.'

And a little is all they got from the Zebras (16-10).

As was mentioned, the Blue Devils once again dominated the third quarter. This time the hosts outscored Pine Bluff 23-9, once again hitting 3 of 4 three-balls.

Brown said there wasn't anything in particular that turned it around for his club Tuesday night.

'We're just that deep,' said Brown. 'I subbed in Kelsey (Hubbard, who scored 6 points) and Sid (Stinson, who scored 12) and then we started getting the ball inside to Chris, and there was just no answer for him down there.'

True enough.

Moore scored a game-high 17 points, which included five dunks, two of which came from alley-oop passes.

West Memphis led 59-38 by the end of the third quarter and then put the mercy rule into effect with 5:02 to play in the fourth quarter when Hubbard broke free for a layup to make it 7343.

Then Brown yanked his top players in order to keep them healthy for Saturday night's championship game. 'One of our great qualities is we share the ball,' Brown commented. 'We've been a really good thirdquarter team. I just thought our bench played well tonight. I cut the rotation down a little tonight, but those things tend to happen this late in the season when the games get more important.'

Senior swingman Zach Byrd, who plays as if the light's stuck on yellow, also scored 12 points for the Blue Devils while Curtis Washington added 11. Other top scorers included C.J. Prackett, shaking off a slow start, with 8 points and junior point guard Cavin Paige with 7 points and 4 assists.

Pine Bluff got 16 points from Kaleb Higgsin while Jyrimee Thompson hit 14 and Kendrick Thorn hit for 11.

West Memphis outrebounded Pine Bluff 29-25 and forced 17 Zebra turnovers.

By Billy Woods