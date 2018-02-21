HOROSCOPE

MOEOSCOPE

Ftnr Tteratoy, Fetanmary 22,2(0)18

AMES (Msurdh 21 to Apr! 19) For Thursday, February 22, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Yikes! This is a tough day. Do what you can to avoid fights and bickering with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. Avoid discussions about politics and religion!

Disputes about money or your possessions are likely today. Disputes about shared property also might arise. Do not be stubborn and entrenched in your views. What's the point?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign but it is opposite Mars and at odds with four other planets. This means it's easy for you to disagree with people. Take a back seat.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Do your best to get along with people at work today, because everyone is looking for a fight. It's in the air. That means that patience is your best ally.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Avoid squabbles with friends or members of groups today. And definitely avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because someone might go ballistic. Easy does it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today is challenging when it comes to dealing with bosses, parents and VIPs. (Therefore, do not meddle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and

CÁNCEE(Jim®21it®JMy22)

taste good with ketchup.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Be careful. Disputes and arguments with others can trigger an accident, be it whether you're walking or driving, simply because you are distracted. Maintain a cool head.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Don't get caught up in fights with kids or romantic partners today. And don't let disputes about money or possessions get you down. You can be right, or be in the relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a challenging day. Therefore, stay calm and be patient with everyone. Be on top of your game when dealing with disagreements around you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do not get caught up in petty arguments at work today, which is so easy to do. Let this roll off you like water off a duck's back. Stay above the fray.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be patient with your kids today. Likewise, romantic partners need to be patient with each other, because this is a quarrelsome day! Easy does it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Don't get your belly in a rash today. Remember to be polite and tolerant with family members, especially parents. They need it.

YOU BORN TODAY: Goals motivate you. You want to find a life partner. This is a time of completion and taking inventory. Review past triumphs and failures as you finish this nineyear cycle. Many of you will let go of people, jobs, places and things in order to move on to something new. You are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)