Mixed reviews go online after Baptist launches virtual tour of new County Hospital on Facebook

“Isn’t it fun to see into the future?” That was the question posited by Baptist Memorial Health Care on the company’s Facebook page recently.

“Now’s your chance,” the post enthusiastically beckoned, with an invitation for the public to get a digital sneak peek at the new Baptist hospital currently under construction in West Memphis. “Even as we continue construction on the new Baptist Crittenden, you can experience the future of care through a new virtual tour.”

While support, in the form of “likes” was plentiful, some were decidedly nonplussed. The main concern, it seemed, was the number of rooms the new facility would have available for patients.

“Why only ten rooms?” wrote Deborah Leverette.

It was a sentiment shared by Beverly Carter.

“I think only ten beds is crazy!!” Carter posted. “That's more in line with an outpatient clinic or surgery center. Surely they can do better than that! Otherwise it will be more for stabilizing patients and transporting them to Memphis.”

She did offer at least one positive take, opining, “Still, that's better than West Memphis has at the moment, which is nothing.” Manage Teresa Wheeler expressed an issue with the number of rooms as well.

“I thought they said 25-50 rooms when they originally talked about it,” she said “Ten doesn’t seem to be enough.”

“Sorry, I don’t think this will be sufficient for the needs of Crittenden County!” Lea Ann Denson. “Patients will still be transported to Memphis because this hospital won’t be able to handle it. I think this was misrepresented when it was proposed.”

“Is it really going to have only 11 hospital rooms? asked Carla Hicks. “That means people will still have to go Memphis.”

Original estimates for the new hospital were 8 to 12 inpatient beds. In its last years of operation, the now-defunct 150-bed Crittenden Regional Hospital averaged 12-16 occupied beds daily.

For the record, the new Baptist-Crittenden, a joint project between Crittenden County and Memphisbased Baptist, the 65,000square-foot hospital will be licensed for 11 inpatient beds and also will feature 10 emergency department rooms, two trauma rooms, two operating rooms, one endoscopy suite and eight cancer-infusion chairs. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $45 million. A one-cent sales tax is currently being collected as part of a five-year plan to raise $30 million for the project.

Erica Miller had a more optimistic take on the new facility.

“I don’t think facility is meant to have inpatient care for more that a postsurgical procedure overnight-stay type of patient,” she posted “Yes, this will serve the needs of Crittenden County with an ER.. Patients with heart attacks, stroke will have better long term outcomes when treated sooner. At CRH several patients came in, heart attack was confirmed and was usually sent across the bridge to a cath lab for intervention. This saves so many steps and gets the patients where they need to be faster. A big part of the reason our community lost CRH was so many inpatients with no insurance, therefore the hospital ate those costs. I am just very glad we will have a place for emergencies within reach soon — but even more, I hope that it does not get abused by cases that aren’t emergencies but just dont want to pay to go see a doctor during the day.”

At least one Crittenden County resident was quick to voice her appreciation.

“God,” wrote Tiffany Sanders, “I'm thanking you in advance.”