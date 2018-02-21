Patriots waste no time devouring Lions

Marion nailed nine threepointers in the first half of a 30- point win over Searcy

With their season on the line after suffering a 73-67 loss to Pine Bluff (15-10 overall) in the opening round of the Arkansas 6AEast Conference Boys Basketball Tournament, Marion had two options Tuesday night: Win or go home.

The Marion Patriots (1515) responded by blowing away the Searcy Lions (920) 97-77 inside Patriots Arena.

The Patriots set the tone early as the sophomore and family connection of Makyi Boyce and Detrick Reeves teamed up, Boyce swinging a pass to his first-cousin on the leftwing where Reeves promptly dropped in a three-ball just 40 seconds into the contest. As a team, Marion went on to accumulate seven assists in the opening stanza, leading to seven firstquarter three-pointers and a daunting 29-17 advantage as the second frame approached.

Though not a staple of the Patriots game plan in many games, a seasons worth of work on the deep shot paid dividends for Marion when it mattered the most, in an elimination game with a spot in the 6A state tournament on the line.

“We’ve been working on it,” said Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn of the Patriots perimeter shooting. “We’re hoping that we can pull it out again next week. We practice the three everyday in practice. Everyday in practice, we try to get up 600700 threes and it paid off today.”

And while the rookie Reeves, a sophomore sensation, started the scoring onslaught for the Patriots and finished the night as his team’s lead scorer with 25 points, it was senior Martinez Harper who shouldered the Marion squad early, pumping in four three balls in the opening stanza on his way to 16 first-quarter points on a night that saw the Patriots shooting guard finish with 23 points and guarantee at least one more state tournament game in his high school career.

“He came out on fire,” Clayborn said. “He stepped up. He said he didn’t want this to be his last game. He said, ‘I’m going to carry us.’ And, he did that.”

After the 11-for-17 shooting first quarter, the Patriots repeated their performance in the second frame, knocking down 11 more shots on their way to a 58 percent shooting mark in a first half that saw Marion carry a 57-32 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

The quick style of play looked like that of the Patriots from earlier this season, a squad who started 7-3 through their first 10 games and hung up 100 points on Obion County (12-16) in a tournament game on December 28th.

And, ironically enough from yesterday’s threepoint party, that style of play and gaudy point totals do not derive from the perimeter but rather quick scores, according to Clayborn.

“We can speed up,” Clayborn said. “We can outrun some folks and get some layups and easy shots. The problem is, we have to work for every shot we get when we have to work in the half court, and, with us not having any size on the inside, it’s all perimeter oriented. So, you contest the shots and it’s one-and-done. But, when we can get it on the fast-break and attack on the break, we might get lucky and get a tip-in because the defense is not set yet. So, we’re just trying to run, run, run. That’s all we’re trying to do, man.”

“We talked about it at halftime,” Clayborn added. “They said, ‘Coach, that’s a lot more fun. Why don’t we do it more often?’ So, we’re working. It’s still a process.”

Though Clayborn played his reserves for most of the second half, Marion still out shot Searcy, sinking 16 shots to the Lions 14.

Following the opening script, the game ended on a Marion three-ball, this time by sophomore B.J.

Johnson.

Overall, the Patriots outrebounded the Lions 2924, including a 24-15 advantage on the board throughout the first three quarters for Marion.

Now, the Patriots host the winner of Mountain Home (12-15) and Jacksonville (12-15) for a seeding match on Saturday to decide who will earn a five-seed and who will be a six-seed in the 6A state tournament.

Regardless of seeding though, Clayborn says his team is excited to have punched a spot in the big dance and says that the Patriots goal remains the same.

“The boys are pretty excited and I’m excited about that,” Clayborn said.

“Being the first year here, that was a goal. The goal is still to try to win it when we get in there. So, we’ve got some work to do. We weren’t ready to hang it up yet.”

By Collins Peeples