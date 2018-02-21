So, about those ‘18 school shootings’ …

It turns out we can’t even agree on a common definition of ‘school shooting’ these days.

The facts: 17 people were killed and more than 15 injured in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.

The claim: The incident brings the total number of school shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year to 18 (so basically three per week). That’s according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

That was the figure reported in the press and endlessly repeated on social media in the wake of the shooting. But not everyone is convinced that number is entirely true.

“The problem is that it’s not accurate,” wrote Siraj Hashmi in an editorial for the Washington Examiner: And no, there simply haven’t been 18 of what we would refer to as “school shootings” in 2018. To get even close to that number, it takes a wildly liberal definition of the term.

A little closer look at those claims show that there were more than a dozen incidents wherein weapons were fired (intentionally and unintentionally) on school grounds, most had very few, if any, earmarks of a “shool shooting” such as the one committed last week in Florida or in cases like the Columbine massacre or the Jonesboro Westside shootings in 198.

Two were suicides, tragic but not really what comes to mind as a “school shooting. Three involved the accidental firing of a weapon — again no “active shooter” scenario there. Eight were only geographically related to school grounds and/or resulted in no injuries. “Only” seven were intentional shootings that occurred during normal school hours. Seven school shootings in two months is plenty scary enough without having to resort to misinformation or spinning data to make an argument.

Perhaps “gunfire incidents on school grounds” might be a more accurate descriptor of these incidents.

This is the definition of “school shooting” used by Everytown for Gun Safety (as stated on their web site): “Consistent with expert advice and common sense, Everytown uses a straightforward, fair, and comprehensive definition for a school shooting: any time a firearm discharges a live round inside a school building or on a school campus or grounds, as documented by the press and, when necessary, confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement or school officials. Incidents in which guns were brought into schools but not discharged, or where the firearm was discharged off school grounds, are not included. The database is updated as new shootings occur or as new evidence emerges about prior incidents.”

Sarah Tofte, the organization’s director of research and implementation defended the definition.

“Every time gunfire breaks out on school grounds, it can shatter a child’s sense that they are safe in their school and in their community. Tracking each of these incidents is an important way to measure some of the many ways that shootings affect children in this country,” she said.