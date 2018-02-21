Sports Briefs

Thursday, Feb. 22, the Bulldogs take on Sloan-Hendrix at 5:30 p.m. (in Marked Tree) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball —

Thursday, Feb. 22, the Lady Bulldogs take on Salem, at 7 p.m. (in Marked Tree) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Patriots play in the third round of the 6A-East Conference tournament, game time: TBA (Home) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Lady Patriots take on West Memphis, game time: TBA. (Home)

***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Saturday,

Feb. 24, the Blue Devils take on Jonesboro, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Lady Devils take on Marion, game time: TBA. (Away) ***

• ‘Greyhound Strong’ —

ASU Mid-South Homecoming. The Lady Greyhounds take on Arkansas Baptist College at 5:30 p.m., then the Greyhounds take on West Kentucky CTC at 7:30 p.m.

• Earle Boys Basketball —