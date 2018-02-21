Text The Times.

WM seeks suspect in fatal shooting

Carlton Barrett wanted on homicide charges

The West Memphis Police Department confirmed they have developed a suspect in the shooting death of a man at the Riverside Apartment Complex on Tuesday night. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. West Memphis Police Officers responded to the Riverside Apartments at 3966 E. Service Rd., following the call that someone had been shot.

“When officers arrived on the scene they located Demetrius Hoard, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said West Memphis Police Department Enforcement and Criminal Investigation Division Commander Capt.

Joe Baker. “Officers secured the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Hoard was transported in extremely critical condition to Regional One in Memphis where he later died from his injuries.”

During the investigation detectives were able to develop Carlton Barrett, a 26year-old black male, as the suspect in the homicide.

Detectives are actively seeking Barrett at this time on charges of Murder in the first degree and Felon in Possession of a handgun.

“At this time we are still working to locate potential witnesses, process information and establish a motive for the shooting. We are asking for anyone with information on the shooting or on Barrett’s whereabouts to contact us”, said Baker.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barrett is asked to contact the

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870735-1210.

By Ralph Hardin