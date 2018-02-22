Bombers drop a dud against Lady Patriots in playoffs

Marion upsets secondseeded Mountain Home after the favorites shot just 12 percent from the field in the first half

For the second time in the past two seasons, the Marion Lady Patriots find themselves in the 6A-East Conference championship game as Marion moved on to the title round with a grueling 36-25 win over the Mountain Home Bombers last Tuesday.

The second win of the postseason for the Lady Patriots (15-14 overall, three-seed) came in a much different fashion than did Marion’s 6A-East Conference Tournament opening round triumph, a 58-51 victory over Little Rock Hall (12-14, twoseed).

That was mainly due to a slow, methodical approach by the Bombers (14-14) that focused on playing the game in half-court sets. Luckily for Marion, however, the Lady Patriots devoted their entire previous practice to just such an approach.

“We worked on it Monday,” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson. “We just passed the ball around and tried to get the best shots available, not just the first shot, but the best shot available, and it helped.”

The slow-motion game plan ended up leading to a 10-8 Marion advantage after the opening stanza and a 16-12 Lady Patriots lead at halftime.

The key to slowing down the three-happy offense of the Bombers even further was stingy perimeter defense and forcing difficult three-point shots. That strategy limited Mountain Home to a lowly 3-of-25 shooting performance from the field in the first half.

“I just think we didn’t let them score as many threes as they’re accustomed too,” Johnson said. “We just stuck with the game plan. We knew their key players and everybody just made a conscious effort to stop their key players and limit their touches. We applied as much ball pressure without fouling as possible.”

Marion picked up just seven fouls in the contest, with no player racking up more than two fouls.

And though Mountain Home’s Hanna Pfeifer knocked down five threeballs in the game on her way to a game-high 15 points, her teammates knocked down just three field goals combined in the loss.

While the Bombers missed their target from beyond the three-point line, Marion center Mikiya McAdory went to work in the lowpost, pumping in six shots on her way to a team-leading 13 points.

Lady Patriots point guard Kaia Williams also helped pace the Marion offense, pushing through two threepointers in an eight-point effort and Marion junior Tashlee Milow chipped in seven total points, including five points in a third quarter that saw the Lady Patriots separate themselves from the Bombers and carry a 29-18 lead into the final frame.

Marion’s victory creates a 6A-East Conference Championship Game this Saturday in Marion against an opponent the Lady Patriots know quite well, the West Memphis Lady Devils (16-13, four-seed).

West Memphis and Marion split two regular season games with the Lady Devils earning a 4537 win in West Memphis on January 9th and the Lady Patriots getting revenge with a 60-50 victory in Marion on February 6th.

Johnson, however, is not focused on what happened in the regular season.

“We’re just trying to play our best basketball right now because next is the state tournament,” Johnson said. “It’s anybody’s game. The postseason is for anyone who really, really wants it. We’re not going to take our old record into the postseason. It’s brand new for us. So, that’s what we’re going to try and focus on, one game at a time.”

Saturday’s 6A-East Conference Championship bout is slate to tip-off at 2:00 p.m. inside Patriots Arena.

By Collins Peeples