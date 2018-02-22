HOROSCOPE

M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE For Friday, February 23, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because you want to avoid slip-ups or mistakes. Expect the unexpected, because this is an unpredictable day.

Keep an eye on your money and cash flow today because things are unpredictable. Count on nothing. You might be wise to keep an eye on your possessions, too!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign. However, things are wonky and unpredictable. Doublecheck everything. Postpone important decisions for another day.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) It's perfectly normal to feel nervous today, because you're just not sure what's coming down the pike. You feel restless, but so does everyone else. Just take baby steps.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Afriend might surprise you today. Or possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character! Just go with the flow and postpone important decisions for another day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It's hard to predict what bosses and parents will do today. If they say something that surprises you, do nothing. Don't quit your day job. Keep a lid on things until tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Travel plans are unpredictable today. Things might change or be canceled. Alternatively, you suddenly might

have to travel when you didn't expect to. Easy does it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Do not make important decisions about inheritances and shared property today. Today is a crapshoot. Forewarned is forearmed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are not in control of things today even if you think you are. Just accept this, and play it lowkey. Someone might surprise you, so keep your eyes open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Things are unpredictable at work today, which means this is not a good day to agree to anything important. Don't volunteer for anything; just coast.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Although this is a challenging day for a lot of people, for your sign, it's actually a creative day. That's because you can think outside the box!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep a low profile and stay at home if you can. However, even situations at home might perplex you. Just cope and postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are comfortable with groups. You need to have a plan and stick to your goals. Exciting changes and new beginnings are the earmarks of this year! It's time to take the initiative and clarify your goals. What you begin now will unfold in the future because this is the beginning of a fresh new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year as well.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)