Lady Devils knock off Hurricane

West Memphis upset Jonesboro, the top- seed in the 6A- East, in overtime

WM School District For several days before the game, West Memphis girls head coach Shelia Burns said she felt very confident going into Tuesday night's 6A-East Conference semifinal game against top-seeded Jonesboro.

Turns out, her feelings were well-founded after her Lady Devils upset Jonesboro 72-71. The Lady Devils (16-13) will play at Marion Saturday at 2 p.m.

for the tournament championship.

'This is probably one of my highs in the last decade,' said Burns, the Lady Devils head coach since the 1995-96 season.

'Obviously we were the underdog. To knock off No. 1 and play such highlevel basketball…it was just a positive to see.'

Burns' club battled back from a 44-33 deficit in the second half behind a hotshooting fourth quarter, which saw the Lady Devils make six three-pointers.

Sophomore Aryah Hazley, who scored 21 points, hit an NBA-range three-pointer to tie the score 68-68 with two seconds to play in regulation and send it into overtime.

From there, Hazley hit two out of four free throws, good enough to give West Memphis the victory as the visitors outscored the Lady Hurricane 4-3 in the extra period.

The Lady Devils made 13 of their 16 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter.

Lady Devil senior guard Tatyana Burks led her team's scoring with 22 points while junior Kenya Freeman turned in a solid game with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Kyla Proctor, another senior and whose defense in the fourth quarter aided the win, hit 6.

Sophomore Tierra Bradley hit only 4 points, but she dominated the boards with 12 rebounds.

Burns said Proctor's defense on Jonesboro's Kayla Mitchell, who led her team with 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half, was pivotal.

'We went man-to-man and we put Kyla on Mitchell and those last few minutes she did a great job of defending Mitchell,' said Burns.

Elana Eaton of Jonesboro led all scorers with 23 points while Brooklyn Dooley added 16. Eaton only scored 7 in the second half.

Last time the two teams met, Jonesboro head coach Jody Christenberry used an effective 3-2 zone to shut down the Lady Devil tandem of Hazley and Bradley. It worked well enough for a 47-42 Lady Hurricane win.

Christenberry used the 3-2 again on Tuesday night, but not with as much success.

'(The 3-2) left the off players, like (Burks) and Kyla open,' said Burns.

'We ran a three-flat against it and (Jonesboro) was double-teaming (Bradley).

That left the baseline open, and it happened to be (Burks). She was on fire.

'Burks played the twoguard slot to perfection.

She was really focused and concentrated. Mitchell kept taking us to the basket in the fourth quarter and that's when I put a taller player on her in Kyla. It was a good overall team win.'

The Lady Devils and Marion split their two regular- season games with West Memphis winning the first one 45-37 and Marion taking the second game 60-50.

'We're confident we can play (Marion) point for point,' said Burns. 'It's just a very high emotional game for both teams so it's very fun. We just have to stay focused and concentrate on our game plan.'

The boys tournament championship game will be played at Lehr Arena at 6 p.m. with the Blue Devils facing off against No. 2 seed Jonesboro.

By Billy Woods