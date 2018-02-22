Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park says that while the lake is in total drawdown and being repaired for the next couple of years, the good news is that the bait shop are still selling bait as well as other fishing supplies, and there are other lakes in the vicinity worth checking out.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said there continues to be little action. The surface water temperature was 41 degrees on Monday, which was an improvement. The water is clear and the level is low by 2 feet. No reports on any catches.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.c om, said water levels are running at 230 cfs (350 is normal) and water clarity has been clear. The river is low and clear, making for easy wading. With low water conditions, it has made the fishing more difficult. On sunny days a Y2K with a dropper like a small nymph or midge can work great. Lately bigger fish have been hitting Woolly Buggers in olive, yellow and brown. The big white fly called White Lightning has been very good on bass, browns and rainbows. Hatches on bright days have been midges and caddis. Any of these imitations can work well during a hatch. Mark adds that he can never say enough about how well hot pink Trout Magnets work on the Spring River. Fish are always hooked in the top of the mouth and it is a great catch-and-release tool. Works great on a fly rod for trout and smallmouth. Just superglue some bodies on the hook the night before so the bodies don’t slide down on the hook. Works great below a float and on smaller creeks in the area it is Mark’s goto on the fly rod for panfish and smallmouth. Wade down the middle of the creek and cast to the shore with short fast strips back. So much fun!

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is low and fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. There are few boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.

***

White River

Triangle Sports had no report.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission