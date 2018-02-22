Stinnett signs with Lyon

The West Memphis receiver piled up 375 yards last season

WM School District Lyon College will have a West Memphis Blue Devils pass-and-catch combo starting next season.

Senior receiver Amaurius Stinnett signed with Lyon College Tuesday to play his college football. He follows teammate, quarterback Michael Troxler, who signed with the Scots last week.

'I'm real excited because (Lyon) runs the same offense we ran here,' said Stinnett. 'I'm actually going to play a slot. My recruiting coordinator (Nick Palese) will be my position coach.'

After beginning his Blue Devil career as a quarterback and dealing with multiple knee injuries, Stinnett was moved to receiver in 2017 as the team went 10-3 and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals.

The transition proved beneficial for both the team and Stinnett as he caught 16 passes for 375 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Football isn't the only thing Stinnett excels in. He has always been an honor student, honing 3.0-plus gradepoint average. He says he'll major either in physical therapy or mechanical engineering at Lyon.

'It's a great academic school,' Stinnett said about Lyon.

Stinnett said his mother Ebony has always fostered a strong direction with regard to education.

'My uncle and my mom pushed ever since the age of 5,' said Stinnett. 'They always told me, you want to play football, you gotta get the grades. I always strived to get my grades first and then focus on football.'

Stinnett said he visited the Lyon campus and came away impressed.

'Very nice campus and I loved the faculty I met,' he said. 'There's a 12-1 ratio student-to-teacher, so I'm sure I'm going to get a great education.'

By Billy Woods