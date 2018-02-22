Wet and cold weather continues

Times Outdoors Columnist With this rainy and cold weather we have had for over a week, there is just not much going on in the hunting and fishing world.

For almost all purposes the hunting season is over until turkey season and the lakes are windy and rough, so not many fishermen will fight to elements for a fish supper. Papa Duck had a squirrel hunting trip with a squirrel dog planned but it got canceled due to the bad weather.

Tilden Rodgers Lake was stocked with trout last week with the fish is going from a half pound to over two pounds. Visiting with the few brave fishermen that use the lake regardless of weather, they told me the fishing is better than expected. The fly rod fishermen were having the most success with using a small marabou fly under a small bobber. They were walking the shore fishing about 18 inches to 2 feet deep. The regular fishermen do not let the weather bother them. They were releasing all the trout. If you want to keep the trout, a state trout stamp is required and the limit is 5 trout of any size. The new Arkansas Game & Fish fishing guide books are now available where you buy your license. They are free.

The Horseshoe Lake regulars that braved the conditions when the wind laid down, said they were catching much larger crappie around the piers in about 10 feet of water using jigs. Fishing the jigs very slowly had the best results. Papa Duck tried some private small ponds and caught a few small crappie and bream, but the wind and cold ran me back home to a nice fire in the fire place. Besides, I had some ducks that needed to get mounted. Work now, fish later.

There are a few reports of snow and blue goose hunts having success. Goose hunting requires many decoys and is labor intensive plus getting permission to hunt. The commercial clubs are having the most success.

Send me some pictures and stories of your outdoor adventures, especially if you have the young ones along. Don’t forget to send me questions to Ask the Game Warden. It’s better to ask Andy than to find out we made the wrong guess. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates doing your trophies at a reasonable price and fast service with quality work. Lakeside puts the kid’s trophies first. It’s time to empty the freezer of what you want to mount.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

Hot Hook

The magic lure for trout at Tilden Rodgers Park.

Photo by John Criner

John Criner

By John Criner