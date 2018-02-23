Blue Devils look to sweep out Hurricane in championship bout

West Memphis and Jonesboro play for the 6AEast title this Saturday

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils have exorcised the demons, thus far, with Jonesboro.

Back on Jan. 2 the Blue Gang ended a long losing streak against the Hurricane, beating them for the first time since 2010, 64-49 at Lehr Arena. And if that wasn't enough, and it certainly isn't, West Memphis pulled out a 6860 win at Jonesboro on Jan. 30, which snapped the Hurricane's home winning streak at 69 games.

The Blue Devils (26-2) go for the Trifecta Saturday night at Lehr Arena as they face Jonesboro at 6 p.m.

for the 6A-East Conference tournament championship.

The game will culminate Blue Devil Mania for Saturday. First, the Lady Devils face off at Marion at 2 p.m. for the girls tournament title. Then, after fans are able to catch their breaths and gobble down some dinner, it's Jonesboro-West Memphis for the third time this season.

'What a great time to be a Blue Devil,' exclaimed West Memphis boys head coach Marcus Brown, himself a former Blue Devil great. '(His team) has kind of resurrected things for us. And they've done it the right way.'

Jonesboro (22-5) comes into the game on the heels of handing Little Rock Hall a 62-42 loss on Tuesday night in the semifinals. The Blue Devils have trounced their last four opponents, three of which came in mercy-rule fashion.

But beating the Hurricane a third time this season will be a tricky task.

'It's going to be tough.

I'm sure (Jonesboro) will make some adjustments,' said Brown. 'This is why you play the game, though. There's no other group of guys l'd rather go into battle with than my guys.

They've put in the work.'

The winner of Saturday night's affair will claim the conference's No. 1 seed in next week's state tournament at Lehr Arena. The No. 1 seed will get a firstround bye and will play the winner of the No. 4 seed from the West and the No. 5 seed from the East on Thursday (March 1) at 5:30 p.m.

The loser of Saturday's game will get the No. 2 seed and also get a firstround bye. It will not play in the state tournament until Friday (March 2) at 8:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils will have to try and slow down the Jonesboro guard tandem of Desi Sills, a University of Arkansas signee, and Tony Hutson. Sills led all scorers in the last meeting of the two teams with 30 points.

Hutson, however, had an off night, scoring only 10 points.

'They get out in transition and shoot it well from deep on breaks,' said Brown. 'If we shoot a higher percentage than them, then they have to take the ball out of the net instead of off the rim. We have to take care of the basketball and also we can't put them on the freethrow line.'

In the game at Jonesboro, the Blue Devils shot 40 free throws, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

By Billy Woods