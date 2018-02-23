Church Announcements

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Family and Friends Prayer Line every Monday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour. It’s up to you how long you can pray or stay on the line. The toll free number is 1-302-202-1108 enter access code 550989.

You must use the code to begin praying. Everyone is invited to join us in prayer. Elder Charles Gilmer, assistant. Pastor Macon Drake.

E.C. Morris Minister’s Institute, Arkansas Baptist College, 1612 MLK Dr., Little Rock: 42nd Annual Session March 25-29, 2018. “Restoring The Creator-Creature Relations.” Attention: All E.C. Morris Ministers Institute Supports, please make your report now for the Journal donations are due as soon as possible.

For more information you can contact Missionary Furlow at 870-732-3771.

Harvest Time Christian Church, 309 S. 25th St., West Memphis: Special guests Evangelist Marie Hayslett, Rita Richmond, Heavenly Gates praise dancers and Evangelist Mary Crayton Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Charles Tompkins, pastor.

House of Prayer Church of God In Christ, Edmondson: Revival Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Oza Brewer is our speaker.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 134 S. 8th St., West Memphis: The 15th Pre-Anniversary for Worship & Ministry Community Choir Sunday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. Special guests Bishop Leroy Carter & The Carter Family of Helena. Other guests include, The Gospel Jubilees, Soloist Lavada Jones & Veronica Brooks, Derrick Jones & Company of Memphis and others.

Rev. James Parker, host pastor.

New Saint Paul Baptist Church, 328 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Pastor Charles Clark Sr. and the members will have an Ordination Minister Service for Ministers David Murray and Climon Williams this Sunday, Feb.

25 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Reverend Frederick Anthony and Old St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be our guest.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E.

Polk, West Memphis: Black History Service Sunday at 3 p.m. Dr.

Martin L. King – Min.

Ramon Mosley, Booker T.

Washington – Pastor Larry Traylor, Phelix High School – Min. Mildred Collins, Musical Message – Steal Away New Zion, Negro Spirituals – Sis.

Linder Flitcher & Family and Rosie Parks – Min.

Lutie Flitcher. Mrs. Helen Smith, M.C.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church Sunday, Feb. 25. Healing and deliverance service, Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Minister Josephine Williams is preaching the Word of God. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor. Pastor Anthony is the guest speaker at New St. Paul MB Church on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

for their ordination service.

All People Fellowship Ministry,