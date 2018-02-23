Lady Devils and Lady Pats square off for conf. title

West Memphis and Marion take the court with a conference title on the line

WM School District If you're a West Memphis basketball fan, it won't get much better than Saturday.

Both Blue Devil teams will be playing for the 6AEast Conference tournament championship. The only way it could get any better would be for the both of them to be playing near home for the state championship.

The West Memphis girls (16-13) kick things off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Marion as they face the Lady Patriots. The boys title game, at Lehr Arena at 6 p.m., will be against Jonesboro.

Fresh off a stunning 72-71 overtime victory at Jonesboro in the semifinals on Tuesday, the Lady Devils face off against a Marion club that they split with during the regular season.

A third game this season and the proximity factor leave no secrets between these two teams.

'If two coaches know each other's teams backwards and forwards it would be Coach (Shunda) Johnson and myself,' said West Memphis head coach Shelia Burns, who will be gunning for her 14th conference championship since she took over as the school's head coach in the 1995-96 season.

'This particular game will be packed with emotion on both sides, so it'll come down to which team executes and plays with more motivation.'

Burns' squad won the first meeting between the two clubs back in January, 4537 before Marion won at home 60-50.

In the latter game, the Lady Devils came out of the chute red hot, holding leads of 18-10 and 24-12 on the strength of connecting on 14 of 23 shots from the field. The second half, however, belonged to the Lady Patriots, who turned the ball over just three times in the second half.

Marion's Morgan Christian scored a gamehigh 19 points in that game and also dominated the backboards.

'She's a beast on the boards,' Burns said of Christian. 'If we don't keep her off the offensive boards then we're in trouble. That is her strength.

'We've got to play consistent defense. We can't let (Marion) get their confidence riding too high. In the fourth quarter of the last game we played them you could just see their confidence level rising in the fourth quarter.'

The Lady Devils should be riding a wave of momentum after their big win at Jonesboro. Senior guard Tatyana Burks scored 22 points and sophomore point guard Aryah Hazley added 21 to form a formidable back-court presence.

'We really needed that win at Jonesboro,' Burns said. 'We've been capable all year, but we're so young that it just hadn't fallen into place until now.

We're hoping all that carries over to Saturday, but I can also say the same thing about Marion. They beat the No. 2 seed at Mountain Home, a very hostile place to play to go along with the tough road trip.'

By Billy Woods