Marriages Licenses

Feb. 14 Pedro Avalos, 35, and Maria Flores, 41, both of Memphis Charles E. Harris, 40, and LaQuita S. Dawson, 40, both of West Memphis Feb. 15 Joshua D. Marling, 32, and Laura A. Ridway, 33, both of Hernando, Mississippi Roger G. Elvir, 41, and Doris C. Saravia, 40, both of Southaven, Mississippi Ricky L. Rowe, 27, and Latosha A. Reed, 36, both of Marion Max T. McGregor, 68, of Courtland, Mississippi, and Betty S. Nubbie, 78, of Marks, Mississippi Feb. 16 Jose A. Mata, 34, and Erika C. Arellano, 33, both of Memphis Angel Gonzalez, 22, and Sharnena J. Cowan, 21, both of Coldwater, Mississippi Ontoneil G. Herrera, 36, and Guadalupe E. Ramirez, 18, both of Memphis Mynor D. Perez, 26, and Elsa R. Raynoso, 23, both of Memphis Mario Lopez, 40, and Pamela D. Martinez, 45, both of Memphis Johathon M. Newall, 38, and Mary K. Kernan, 49, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Felipe Silva, 30, and Hiliana Boiso, 28, both of Cordova, Tennessee Russell R. Reed, 31, and Whitney N. Calloway, 32, both of West Memphis Sebastin C. Lee, 35, of Cleveland, Mississippi, and Ludella F. McCullough, 31, of Belzoni, Mississippi Bobby L. Malone, 53, and Angela M. Swauncy, 48, both of West Memphis Alfred M. Brown, 40, and Gail P. Bates, 54, both of West Memphis Feb. 20 Fen Z. Chen, 63, and Jin Z. Chen, 63, both of Marion Ricardo Santana, 30, and Rosi G. Barreto, 22, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

None

Marion Police Reports 02/05/18 – 02-12-18

02-05-18 – 8:00am – 912 Neil Sain Loop – Bullying 02-05-18 – 12:39pm – 1 Patriot – Carrying AWeapon 02-05-18 – 2:50pm Highway 64 – Fictitious Tags / Drivers License to be Carries and Exhibited on Demand / Violation of Child Protection Act / No Proof Liability Insurance 02-05-18 – 10:00am Marion Animal Shelter General Information 02-05-18 – 10:00am – 83 Henry – General Information 02-05-18 – 7:00am – 900 Sturch Cove – Harassment / Criminal Trespass 02-05-18 – 2:00pm – 1 Patriot – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-05-18 – 2:00pm – 1 Patriot – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 02-05-18 – 8:30pm – 317 Southwind – Terroristic Threatening 02-05-18 – 10:36pm – 1101 Conner Lane #7 – Attempted Suicide 02-06-18 – 8:15am – 406 Shiloh – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-06-18 – 7:00am – 445 S. Dogwood Cove – Rape x 2 02-06-18 – 4:01pm – 543 Par #11 – Welfare Concern 02-06-18 – 4:00pm – 421 Birdie – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-06-18 – 9:30pm – 104 Camella – Domestic Battery 02-07-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – General Information 02-07-18 – 9:02am – 74 Gum – General Information 02-07-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – Warrant Failure to Appear 02-07-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 02-07-18 – 2:40pm – 100 L.H.Polk – Criminal Trespass / Terroristic Threatening / Disorderly Conduct 02-07-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 02-07-18 – 12:25pm – 801 Carter – Persons in Disagreement 02-07-18 – 11:19am – 3732 I-55 – Shoplifting 02-07-18 – 12:00pm – 324 Block #12 – Theft by Receiving 02-07-18 – 1:35pm – 801 Carter – Persons in Disagreement 02-08-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – Public Intoxication 02-08-18 – 10:33am – 423 Military Road – Forgery 02-08-18 – 10:55am – 250 Manor – Forgery 02-08-18 – 10:00am – 3688 I-55 – General Information 02-08-18 – 1:30pm – U/K Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 02-08-18 – 7:35am – 641 River West Circle – Persons in Disagreement 02-09-18 – 10:00pm – 431 Birdie #11 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 02-09-18 – 3:00am – I-55 N/B 10 mm – Criminal Mischief 02-09-18 – 2:41pm – 601 N. Rivertrace – Computer Fraud / Financial Identity Fraud / Theft of Property 02-09-18 – 8:00am – East Service Road – Careless and Prohibited Driving 02-09-18 – 1:23pm – 320 Jerrel Lackey Cove General Information 02-09-18 – 1:00pm – 1813 Highway 77 – Harassment 02-09-18 – 7:10am – 814 BLVD Orleans – Residential Burglary / Theft of a Firearm 02-10-18 – 9:50am – 334 Block #M – Domestic Battery 02-10-18 – 1:20pm – 2596 I-55 – Assault on a Family Member 02-10-18 – 5:00pm – 452 Military Road Communicating a False Alarm / Harassing Communications 02-10-18 – 4:45pm – 452 Military Road – Criminal Mischief / Violation of a Protection Order / Assault 02-10-18 – 6:20pm – 112 Block – Persons in Disagreement 02-10-18 – 4:42pm – 3050 I-55 – Theft of Property 02-10-18 – 5:45pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Terroristic Threatening 02-10-18 – 5:00pm – 483 Meredith – Terroristic Threatening 02-11-18 – 5:50am – 141 Block – Criminal Mischief 02-11-18 – 2:45pm – 163 Lynnwood – Crisis Intervention Action 02-11-18 – 12:00pm – 149 Boston Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-11-18 – 2:30pm – 324 Block – Criminal Trespass

West Memphis

Police Reports

2/5/18 – 2/12/18 2/5/2018 10:33 AM 1230 Missouri ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/5/2018 10:49 AM 202 Shoppingway BLVD B FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/5/2018 10:57 AM 3500 E Broadway AVE HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 2/5/2018 2:45 PM 604 N 27Th ST FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 2/5/2018 3:52 PM 501 W Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/5/2018 5:54 PM 318 S 20Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/5/2018 6:57 PM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/5/2018 8:15 PM 300 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/5/2018 9:59 PM South 10th Street / East Broadway Avenue POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/6/2018 9:34 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/6/2018 1:17 PM 401 S College BLVD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/6/2018 10:18 AM 2395 Sl Henry ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/6/2018 11:33 AM 626 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/7/2018 10:00 AM 14 Military RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/6/2018 3:53 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/6/2018 4:18 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/7/2018 12:06 AM North 7th Street / Stephens Boulevard DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/7/2018 10:04 AM 300 W Service RD 7 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/7/2018 1:41 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/7/2018 2:01 PM 214 Shoppingway BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 2/7/2018 2:02 PM 1021 Spears ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/7/2018 3:29 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/7/2018 4:01 PM 350 Afco RD Contempt Of Court 2/7/2018 9:16 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/7/2018 10:01 PM 3901 Petro RD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/7/2018 10:09 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/7/2018 10:10 PM 2200 Jackson Heights ST ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE 2/8/2018 12:45 AM 2301 E Service FLEEING 2/8/2018 10:14 AM 2507 Thompson Ave. RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 2/8/2018 10:42 AM 2507 Thompson AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/8/2018 4:27 PM 1600 Goodwin AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 2/8/2018 4:41 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/8/2018 5:21 PM 391 Rocky Chute RD 8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/8/2018 5:24 PM 900 Block Of South Avalon AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/8/2018 8:44 PM West Broadway/Rice CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 2/8/2018 10:47 PM 100 block S 22nd POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/9/2018 3:00 AM 815 Walnut DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 2/9/2018 7:22 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/9/2018 8:03 AM 2007 E Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 2/9/2018 9:03 AM 810 Balfour RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/9/2018 11:13 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/9/2018 11:42 AM 308 W Jackson AVE 3 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/9/2018 12:06 PM 1018 Park DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 2/9/2018 12:34 PM 601 Tulane DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/9/2018 1:36 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 2/9/2018 1:37 PM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 2/9/2018 2:01 PM 798 W Service RD BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / INJURE POLICE, FIRE, CODE ENFORCE, CORRECTIONAL IN LINE OF DUTY 2/9/2018 2:37 PM 1908 S Mcauley DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 2/9/2018 2:43 PM 1823 E Broadway St. BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/9/2018 3:42 PM 911 Balfour RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/9/2018 2:02 PM 2315 E Service RD FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 2/9/2018 5:02 PM 740 N 18Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/9/2018 5:16 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/9/2018 6:27 PM Avalon Street / Broadway Avenue CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 2/10/2018 2:53 AM 1117 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/10/2018 3:54 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/10/2018 3:59 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/10/2018 4:49 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/10/2018 10:42 PM 1807 E Harrison AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/11/2018 12:05 AM 1807 E Harrison AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/11/2018 6:00 AM 301 N Missouri ST DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 2/11/2018 9:24 AM 2802 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 2/11/2018 9:46 AM 816 S 13Th ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/11/2018 12:23 PM 119 W Cooper AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/11/2018 5:42 PM 810 Arlington DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 2/11/2018 6:25 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/11/2018 7:20 PM North 18th Street / East Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/11/2018 7:23 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/11/2018 7:55 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/11/2018 10:35 PM 350 Afco RD REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO PRESCRIBED TEST 2/12/2018 1:20 AM Southland Drive/ MLK DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 2/12/2018 1:50 AM 1201 N Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/12/2018 3:19 AM 1807 E Harrison AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 2/12/2018 4:22 AM 321 S 20Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 2/12/2018 4:25 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/12/2018 7:13 AM 1807 E Harrison AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1ST DEGREE