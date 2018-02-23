HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

For Saturday, February 24, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you are back on solid ground, which gives you a warm feeling in your tummy. It's a good day for research and working behind the scenes.

Someone in a group, especially someone older or in a position of authority, will help you today. It's possible that you will be the mentor figure that helps someone else.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is an excellent day to talk to bosses and parents to find out what's going on. Lay your cards on the table, because they just want the practical goods. (Everyone does.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a great day to make travel plans or plans about further education, advanced training or some kind of study. You want to get your ducks in a row.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Discussions about inheritances and shared property will be practical and productive today. Let people know what you want and what you expect. Be forthright and honest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a solid day for discussions with partners and close friends. Basically, people want realistic, practical solutions and they are patient and willing to work together.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is an easy day to deal with authority figures, because they will respect you. You look reliable and honest, which is what they want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) It's a good day to discuss the education and care of children. Sports practices will be productive. You might be attracted in a romantic way to someone older.

Family discussions will go well today, because people will respect their elders. In fact, someone older or more experienced will have valuable advice – listen to it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You're in a solid, practical frame of mind today, which is why you can solve problems. You also might give good advice to someone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a productive day, especially when it comes to earnings, cash flow and how you deal with your possessions. You want to care for what you own because you want it to last.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Because you're prepared to listen to people who are older, wiser or more experienced, you can learn a lot today. (After all, you don't have to reinvent the wheel.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are independent. You have practical ideas and lots of energy! Your optimism is one of your greatest strengths. This is a wait-and-see year – more slower-paced. You need rest and rejuvenation. It's a time of cooperation with others. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Be calm, cool and pleasant.

