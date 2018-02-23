Words of wisdom from Uncle Sloppy

By Tracy Evans

Personal Trainer The New Year is here and we have resolved to get healthy in 2018. We are going to change the way we eat, sleep, and think about or future.

When we stop to make our resolutions do we really put that much thought into the amount of work it is going to take to accomplish these goals. No, most of us don’t, including myself.

This year I challenge you to make a “New Year’s Evolution” promise. A promise to not settle for finishing 2018 in the same physical, mental, and spiritual shape that we started.

It takes 3,500 calories to burn 1 pound of fat. It takes dedication to yourself to make any change possible.

First seek out the area or areas you need to make different, create a plan of action. So, while you are sitting there with that 2liter coke and large pizza, that may not be the time to say, “I am going to lose weight.”

My uncle Sloppy would say, “Fat boy, talk is cheap! It’s about as good as 10 cents worth of cat poop — a whole 18 wheeler load.”

Commit to yourself that you will not make a resolution but you will evolve to be a better you. It’s your time to make a decision to change, live the best life possible.

Until next time, Tracy the Trainer.

Tracy Evans is a personal trainer who is sharing the journey of his personal weight loss success story to inspire others to take that first step to a healthier lifestyle.