Work It Out!

By Clayton Adams Have you given any serious thought to what it means to be a Christian? I sometimes wonder why would anyone want to be a Christian (one who follows Christ) if the only example of a Christian they see is in me.

The apostle Paul wrote; “…work out your salvation with fear and trembling…” (Philippians 2:12) I have often thought about this verse and the ultimate effect it has had in a Christian and non-Christian life.

Salvation, to be clear, is that through Jesus' sinless life, His death on the Cross, His resurrection and ascension to Heaven and His soon return, He has paid the penalty for our sin. He redeemed our eternal spirits from evil, sin, death, hell and the grave. He reconciled us with God. Jesus Christ lived, died, rose to life and ascending to Heaven and is now seated at the right hand of God (Ephesians 1:20). Salvation means saved. Saved from what? The penalty for sin. The penalty of sin is death, physical and spiritual.

The second death (spiritual) will happen on Judgment Day when all people stand before Jesus. He alone will divide people into two groups (Matthew 25) with one group on His right and one group on His left. The ones on the right are people who did what is stated in Romans 10:9-10 and those on the left are the ones who did not. The ones on the left have sentenced themselves to hell. Jesus does not send anyone to hell. Individuals sentence themselves to hell by not choosing to follow Jesus.

We each know that death will come to us. We do everything to avoid it and very little to prepare for it. We disregard the warning of Christ; 'Do not fear those who kill the body but are unable to kill the soul; but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matthew 10:28) With Jesus in our life we die only once – that is physically. Without Jesus in our life we die twice, once physically and then spiritually.

If a person confesses with his or her mouth that Jesus is Lord and believes in their heart that God raised Jesus from the dead, the Bible states that person shall be saved! (Romans 10:9-10) I believe this to be true. As a result of being saved by Jesus, I learn what He taught and then put into practice what I have learned from His Word.

So what did Paul mean when he wrote “…work out your own salvation with fear and trembling…” Reading what he wrote before and after this verse helps us to understand that because we are saved, we have a responsibility to all people we come in contact. What we say and do affects others to either move closer to Jesus or farther away.

There are many Christians who believe that once they accept Jesus as their personal Savior they are free to do whatever they choose, believing that Jesus loves and accepts them regardless of what they do.

I believe we have freedom in Christ (1 Corinthians 10) and I also believe that with this freedom there is a responsibility to bring others to Christ. I can use my freedom in Christ to do all kinds of things but is it wise to do these things knowing it will affect others?

Why do I believe this? Because of what Paul wrote, “…work out your own salvation with fear and trembling for it is God who is at work in you, both to will and to work for His good pleasure. Do all things without grumbling or disputing; so that you will prove yourselves to be blameless and innocent, children of God above reproach in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you appear as lights in the world.” (Philippians 2:1215) It is the lives we live, the words we speak, the choices we make that affect others. I have failed many times in my life and will have many more failures but I know that my life influences others either to bring people to Christ or drive them away.

Working out our freedom in Christ's salvation means we understand the responsibility we have to those who do not yet know Christ and just because we can does not mean we should abuse or misuse our freedom.

I have not always used my freedom for good purposes, but as Paul wrote, “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:14) Have you failed like me? Continue to “press on” seeking and following Christ and know your freedom in Christ is to bring others to Christ this is how Jesus is glorified in your life.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’