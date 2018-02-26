2018 candidate filing period kicks off

Office- seekers can file now through March 1

From Chris Powell

chris.powell@sos.arkansas.gov

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' candidate filing period for the 2018 election cycle is underway as of noon last Thursday.

As is tradition, Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin opened the filing period in a brief ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. The first candidates have already begun filing.

Party candidates for statewide constitutional offices, as well as state representative, state senate candidates and county offices may file any time from now until noon on Thursday, March 1. Independent and write-in candidates may file during this time as well.

Candidates for nonpartisan judicial offices, such as Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, circuit judge, district judge, and prosecuting attorney may file from 3 p.m., Feb. 22, until 3 p.m., on March 1.

Candidate Filing Information:

• Filing forms and other information for candidates interested in running for office can be found online a t : https://www.sos.arkansas.g ov/elections/informationfor- candidates/

• Information on candidates who have filed, as well as their photos, will be available online at: http://bit.ly/2omcGUa • Candidate names and the office they are seeking will be tweeted as they are processed. Make sure to follow the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office on Twitter at @ARSecofState.

• To follow campaign finance disclosures throughout the election cycle, check out our online financial disclosure portal at: http://financial-disclosures. sos.arkansas.gov.

• See a detailed 2018 Election Calendar at: http://bit.ly/2CcNrwT The Arkansas Preferential Primary and Non-Partisan Judicial Elections are set for Tuesday, May 22, and will be preceded by two weeks of early voting.