Bulldogs bully way to Noth regional championship

Earle rides a six- game winning streak into the state tournament, including wins in their district and regional championship games

sports@theevneingtimes.com

The Earle Bulldogs (26-7 overall) retained their 2A regional championship, sweeping through this postseason’s regional playoffs and clinching the title with an 84-78 victory over Clarendon (26-4) last Saturday.

The regional championship victory comes after the Bulldogs defeated Sloan-Hendrix (12-24) 7634 and East Poinsett County (19-12) 54-37 in the first two rounds of regionals.

The win also comes just a week after Earle earned a district championship over Clarendon with a 61-55 victory.

Leading the Bulldogs to a win in the rematch, Earle senior Travonta Doolittle pumped in 32 points on an 11-of-25 night shooting from the field. Twelve of those points for the Bulldogs captain came from beyond the arc and Doolittle completed a double- double performance with 10 boards while dishing out six assists in the process.

Overall, the Bulldogs shot 14-of-24 from three-point land, helping make up for a 38-26 rebounding advantage and a 48-28 points-inthe- paint differential for Clarendon.

Also contributing doubledigit performances for Earle in the regional championship game, Darius Cisero pushed through 18 points and Kevon Smith chipped in 15 points, all coming off of five threepointers.

Cisero also grabbed six rebounds to tie Leeandrew Milow for a team-lead in boards.

With the victory, Earle locks up a one-seed and a first-round bye in the Arkansas 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament and draws the winner of Harmony Grove (21-11) and Jacksonville Lighthouse (19-16) on March 1st.

The Bulldogs enter the state tournament on a sixgame winning streak, making it through their district and regional tournaments unscathed.

All 2A state tournament games will take place at White County Central High School in Judsonia, Arkansas.

By Collins Peeples