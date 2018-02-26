West Memphis Utility lays out long range tree-trimming plans for city

Keeping limbs cut effective, saves city from storm damage, say officials

“Tree trimming works,” said West Memphis Utility Commissioner Dana Parker. “Keep the trees trimmed down and there won’t be any problems when the wind blows.”

The West Memphis Utility Commission heard the long range tree trimming plan to help keep electric service reliable during windy or icy weather. The city was divided like a four piece pie with work scheduled for each quarter over the next four years. The contracted trimming work had previously been paid for by the pound. The last two years the work proved more economical when bid out by the mile.

Re-biding, this year came in so high all the bids were rejected and the new map drawn to even out the amount of line to be cleared of overgrowth annually.

The southeast side of town had the alleys cleared last year. The rest of the city had tree trimming service over the last three years. Clearing the electric service lines in the city proved too expensive based on the last round of bidding out the tree work. Utilities General Manager Todd Pedersen explained to commissioners the need to redraw the schedule and map out the work for another round of bids.

“This has come about because of the recent bid we received on our tree trimming,” said Pedersen. “We are putting out a long range plan for trimming our overhead areas. We had a three year rotation based on pricing. We’ve had to change it. We are going to a four year rotation.”

The north east side of the city will be the next part of the city will see tree work done this year. The chain saw work rotation was set to move counterclockwise on the map over the next few years. The northwest was set for 2019, the southwest for 2020, and a revisit to the southeast in 2021. About 22 miles of line were scheduled each year, paying by the pound netted only seven miles a year.

“We will continue to do this based on our budget,” said Pedersen.

The manager talked about the shift from paying by the pound to trimming by the area. An area cutting plan was put in place two years ago. “Prior to doing that we were paying by the pound and we were getting about seven miles of work done for the dollars budgeted,” said Pedersen. “Our budget has not gone up.”

The re-bid was forced because bids came in much higher than the last two years under the area cutting plan and price on the would have blown the utilities budget.

“Bidders had low balled to get in,” said Pedersen. “Now their expenses have gone up, so we reduced it to this four year rotation.”

Pedersen promised to monitor the outcome of a four year plan.

“We will continue to monitor growth,” said Pedersen. “No reason to trim areas if its not giving us benefit for reliability. Will we assess areas after they are trimmed, year after year.”

By John Rech