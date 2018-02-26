Jonesboro tops West Memphis in OT

Late Blue Devil misfortune led to a Hurricane upset in West Memphis

WM School District

Desi Sills, Jonesboro's best player, drove the through a crowded lane and met resistance. He got the shot off, but missed. What happened next infuriated an already overheated Lehr Arena.

With no time left on the clock in regulation, West Memphis' Sidney Stinson appeared to corral the rebound to give the Blue Devils a 62-61 win over the Hurricane.

Before the Blue Devil faithful even had time to start rejoicing, a whistle interrupted everything.

Stinson was called for a foul, coming over the back of Jonesboro's Blayton Williams,.

By that time, Blue Devil fans had seen three of their starters foul out and Jonesboro the beneficiary of the whistles in the game.

Williams split the two free throws and the game went into overtime, where more Blue Devil misfortune happened and in the end Jonesboro took a 7067 win Saturday in the 6A-East Conference tournament final.

The Blue Devils, whose winning streak was halted at 18 games, will be the East's No. 2 seed in this week's state tournament at Lehr Arena, They will play Friday night at 8:30 against the winner of the third-place team from the West against the No. 6 team from the East.

Despite foul trouble which had not hurt them all season, West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown took the high road.

'My team didn't show up tonight,' Brown said, somberly. 'I love my kids and they play hard, but we just didn't show up tonight. I count myself among them, too.'

West Memphis' Cavin Paige, Zach Byrd and C.J. Prackett all fouled out and Chris Moore, who scored 23 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and swatted 5 shots, and Sidney Stinson both ended the night with four fouls.

Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift's comments after the game came from a relieved man.

'West Memphis was my pick to win this game,' he said. 'I said that before the season even started.

You can put us in there, (Little Rock) Hall in there, but the team to beat was always West Memphis in my mind.

'In a game like this, one possession, the ball's going to bounce a certain way, And the ball bounced our way a couple of times.'

The Blue Devils (26-3) were down 61-60 with under 10 seconds to play in regulation. Moore raced all the way down the floor and was fouled with a punch to the gut.

He calmly sank both free throws to give his team a one-point lead.

Sills, who combined with back-court mate Tony Hutson for 55 of the team's 70 points, had his mind made up he was going to take the last shot.

'Right there, Desi is the guy I want with ball in his hands,' Swift said.

Williams and Stinson went toe to toe for the rebound, but the Blue Devil senior was called for over the back.

Williams could have won the game for Jonesboro in regulation, but he only managed to split the two free throws.

The Blue Devils lost Prackett when he fouled out with 2:15 to play in overtime, but the player West Memphis missed most was Paige, who picked up his fourth and fifth fouls 14 seconds apart in the third quarter.

'Big Daddy is the one who runs the show for us,' Brown simply said.

From there it was point guard by committee for the Blue Devils, handled by Stinson, Curtis Washington and whoever else hadn't fouled out yet.

In overtime, Sills made two free throws to give Jonesboro a 70-67 lead with 19.3 seconds to play. West Memphis' Kelsey Hubbard air-balled a three-point attempt with four seconds on the clock. But Stinson stole the ball from Jonesboro and had a good look at a game-tying three-pointer.

But the ball bounded off no good.

Sills scored a game-high 30 points, giving him 60 in his last two games against West Memphis, while Hutson poured through 25.

'We were so scared of Sills and Hutson tonight,' Brown commented. 'We played hard, but not smart. We let Sills and Hutson beat us off the dribble all night.'

Washington added 15 points for West Memphis while Paige and Stinson hit 8 apiece.

Jonesboro (23-5) had no other player in double figures.

By Billy Woods