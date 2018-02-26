Lady Patriots clinch conference championship over Devils

Marion shot 81 percent from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as the Lady Patriots sealed the victory

Opening up the fourth quarter of Marion’s 61-51 6A-East Conference Championship win over West Memphis last Saturday, Marion sophomore Joi Montgomery intercepted a Lady Devil’s pass, leading to a layup by Tashlee Milow which put the Lady Patriots up 44-40. It only made sense that the final frame would start off with Montgomery’s hand prints on it since the Marion utility player had been all over the court during the first three frames, ending the contest with a 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Though she entered the year with all of the physical attributes to put up such performances, Marion head coach Shunda Johnson says that now, towards the end of her first full high school season, Montgomery has learned how to utilize that athleticism in order to do things like lead the Lady Patriots (16-14 overall) to their second consecutive conference title. “I think she’s coming into her self,” Johnson said.

“We’ve all known that she is very athletic. I just think that she’s progressed and did a good job coming into the high school level and changing some things about her speed and not fouling so much. You know, she’s progressed and gotten better with a lot of smaller things and I think that’s added to her game.”

Marion pulled away from West Memphis (16-14) with a 19-11 fourth quarter, including 15 points from the free throw line.

But, it wasn’t until the third stanza that the Lady Patriots got their second lead of the ball game which came on a threepointer off the hands of Marino senior Angel Davie and put Marion up 37-36 at the time.

In hindsight, that timely three was foreshadowed by a which saw the Lady Patriots sink three deep balls, two from Montgomery and one by Tashlee Milow, in order to limit the Lady Devils to a 27-25 advantage at the halftime break.

Johnson says that a season’s worth of practicing beyond the arc paid off at the right time.

“We practice on shooting the three-ball,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad that it’s falling at the right time.

Shooting the perimeter jump shot is all about confidence and getting as many reps as we can without taking away from our full practice. Hopefully, they’ll have the confidence they have in practice to score in a game type situation.”

While the three-pointers were exciting to watch, the more tactical mathcup was going on the paint in the form of Marion post player Mikiya McAdory vs. Lady Devils center Tierra Bradley.

Though Bradley, 6-foot-4, had a size advantage while scoring 13 points and pulling in 11 rebounds, it was the 6-foot-1 McAdory , who scored nine points while hauling in six boards who walked away with the win in this round of the rivalry contest.

Johnson says a contributor to the Lady Patriots inside presence performance as of late is more agility due to slimming down in the offseason.

“She’s lost almost 20 pounds from last season,” Johnson said. “But, taking those 20 pounds off allows her to move better and her knee isn’t hurting her as much as it was last season.”

“T-Baby (Bradley) has a nice sized body and we just need to get around her, try to find a counter move and see if Tierra can counter our counter move,” Johnson added of McAdory’s post-game.

The Lady Patriots have now won seven of their last eight contest, including a four-game winning streak which carried Marion to the 6A-East championship. Johnson hopes that the current 6A state champions will carry over the winning mentality into this season’s state tournament.

“We’ve been talking about unleashing the champion that’s in you,” Johnson said. “Every kid has a role and I need for them to unleash the champion that’s in them. Everybody has a champion in them.

We all have one.

Everybody wants to go up against the fight but when you fight you want to be the champion. You want to win. So, that’s what we’re working on.”

With the victory Marion clinches a one-seed in the state dance and will play on March 1st against the winner of Sheridan (22-7) and Little Rock Hall (1414). After the loss, West Memphis falls to the twoseed in the tournament and draws the winner of Lake Hamilton (17-13) and Jacksonville (14-16) on March 1st.

All games will take place in West Memphis’ Lehr Arena.

By Collins Peeples