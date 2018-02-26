Sports Briefs

Thursday, Feb. 22, the Bulldogs take on Sloan-Hendrix at 5:30 p.m. (in Marked Tree) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball — Thursday, Feb. 22, the Lady Bulldogs take on Salem, at 7 p.m. (in Marked Tree) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Patriots play in the third round of the 6A-East Conference tournament, game time: TBA (Home) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Lady Patriots take on West Memphis, game time: TBA. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Blue Devils take on Jonesboro, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 24, the Lady Devils take on Marion, game time: TBA. (Away) ***

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.co m. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fen- terpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystu- diogray.com, or call 901-303- 6221.

• Earle Boys Basketball —