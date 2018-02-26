When you really think about it, time is like a vapor, Part 2

Local Commentary Now, to pick up on some more of my memories that I started last week as I take you down my life's road…

You know how boys are and that love for hunting when you are young and even to the point of kind of daydreaming that you were just as good as Davy Crockett or Daniel Boone. but the biggest problem you had was you didn't have the money to buy a gun, so as always, you had to make do.

Now in the case of my hunting skills you had to come up with something that you could use to take down all of those ferocious animals that lived back then like rabbits and birds of all kinds, so the closest you could come up with a weapon to do this was a sling shot and I'm not talking about one that you could run to the store and buy like most everyone that might need one today or that might want one for what ever reason.

So what you did was go down on the ditch bank where some trees grew and you looked and looked until you saw just the right fork on that tree limb that you could use to make just the right sling shot so that you maybe could become the greatest hunter of all time or at least at that time even if it was just in your mind.

But then came all that practice that you had to put in on shooting that thing so as to not break to many windows and to one day shoot it well enough to take down those giant killer rabbits and all those ferocious birds and I mean some of then probably weighted in excess of three to four ounces. But understand the most important thing in the making of that sling shot was the rubber bands that you used and most of the time it was strips of rubber that you cut out of an old tube from a car tire that had too many patches to use for the car any more.

Now if you were able to really go gold in the making you would hope to find a red tube because that was the top of the line and very stretchy. The one thing that I remember was when you shot that thing you had to always remember to hold on to the stock real tight because when you pulled that rubber back and ready to shoot and the stock slipped out of your hand you could knock out a tooth or put and eye out.

So, after you hit yourself upside your head a couple of times your grip became like a vise. I'm sure that I'm not the only one that did all these things when they were growing up because like I said you just made do with what was available to you at that time in your life. I was sitting here writing and started to laugh because I know that some of you younger people that might take a chance and read this might be thinking to yourself that what I'm saying don't stack up to what you had to go through, because you had to wait until you were 16 before you got your new cell phone, so you had to talk to all your friends face-toface, and that was bad. And if you don't think so, just try it some time.

One of the other things that I remember so fondly was the making of something that we kids called stilts and what that was, you took two three inch boards about six feet long, with a four inch long piece of 2-by-4 nailed it onto the long board about 15 inches from the bottom. Then you would put one under each arm and get one foot on each one of them short pieces and practice for hours to teach yourself to balance yourself and then start walking just like you have seen some of these clowns in a parade walking on some things that made them so much taller that everyone else. The biggest thing was to not break an arm or leg or even your neck.

I know some of you remember those words from your Mother… “boy, if you fall on those things and kill yourself I'm going to beat you to death.” You know, as much as I tried to understand that statement I never did, so I just always looked at it as just mama talk.

Now as I sit here and reminisce about one of my memories that still seems so very clear was when it came around to hair-cutting time because you got to understand that a haircut back then was with hand cutters so what you ended up with was they would cut one hair and pull two out not on purpose but that is the way it was and crying did not help although you were sure you would be bald headed before you was through with that haircut but you was the only one that had that thought because all you heard was boy I said sit still and you knew that those words were serious and you knew you had better take them to heart.

It's not like today when you hear a parent tell their kids over and over not to do something so that was one big difference from back in the time that I grew up. I hope you don't get tired on me before I get through with taking you down my memory lane because at the end I will tell why I wrote this and what it meant to me as I became a grown man and I know that some of you older people have some similar memories also.

But anyway this is part two and I will finish next week with part three, so just bear with me and see if I hit on some of your memories next time. God bless every one of you and blessings to all your loved ones. Love all of you in Christ.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin