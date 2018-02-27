Cleburne-Forrest prepares Valentines for Vets

Cleburne-Forrest Chapter UDC met Saturday, Feb.

10, at the home of Ann Moore in Osceola to complete their February project: addressing valentines to veterans in local nursing homes and retirement centers. Many of the valentines were mailed, but some were hand delivered to local deserving gentleman. After enjoying a time of food and fellowship, the twelve members and one guest prepared 130 valentines for Veterans in Blytheville, Marion, Osceola, and West Memphis. Additionally, two special valentine boxes of treats were prepared for 2 veterans whose ages were 90+. Valentines were delivered to Stonebridge, Heritage Square, and Westminster Village in Blytheville; Willowbend in Marion; Osceola Living and Therapy; and Broadway Nursing Home and Points of Light in West Memphis. Chapter members attending included Donna Mosley and Kylie Crosskno from Blytheville, Lib Shippen, Mary Ann Wilson and Ann Moore from Osceola; Sallie Streeter, Paula Howerton, Ann Rogers and Jane McNeely from Marion; Lois and Pat Wilson from Joiner, and Jane Williamson from Frenchman's Bayou. The group was delighted to welcome “Pud” Thomas of Osceola as a special guest.

Despite the cold, rainy day, the chapter members enjoyed being together to honor the veterans of all wars with valentines and candy.

Submitted photo