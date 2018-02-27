Greyhounds dog out Central Baptist College JV

ASU Mid- South shot 53 percent from the field in the second half on their way to a 53- point victory

With 4:43 remaining in the second half of the ASU Mid-South Greyhounds domination of Central Baptist College JV yesterday, Greyhound forward K.J. Patrick went to the free throw line as his teammate and fellow forward Trevor Banks watched from the bench.

From there, Banks offered a few words of encouragement to his teammate.

“You better not miss,” Banks yelled.

Patrick promptly clanged a shot off the rim, enticing Banks to chime back in.

“We worked on this today,” Banks said laughing.

Patrick sank the next shot from the charity stripe for the Greyhounds 100th point of the contest, giving ASU a 100-47 lead.

With a 53-point lead and still over four minutes to go, it’s easy to see why the Greyhounds were having so much fun.

And why shouldn’t the pair of sophomore big men relish in the glow of what ended up being a 113-56 victory for ASU Mid-South (24-5 overall). After all, for most of the game Banks (6foot-7) and Patrick (6-foot-6) put the Greyhounds on their broad shoulders.

The duo combined for 23 points and 20 rebounds, with Banks pumping in 13 points to Patrick’s 10 and each forward grabbing 10 boards.

When it wasn’t either of the two ASU Mid-South vets manning the post for the Greyhounds, freshman Kameron Rose, 6-foot-8, manned down the inside, finishing the blowout victory with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Also making appearances below the basket for the Greyhounds in a seemingly endless rotation of bigs were sophomore KeShaun Davis and freshmen Gordon Reed. Having five capable whom all have unique talents provides a lot of depth to an ASU Mid-South team which outrebounded Central Baptist 55-26 overall last Monday, according to ASU Mid-South head coach Chris Parker.

“We’re a deep team,” Parker said. “We’ve got 11 guys and we feel like they can all play when called upon. Different guys give us different things. KeShaun Davis gave us 34 points just a few games ago and just happened to have the hot hand that night. Tonight, Trevor was getting a lot of easy baskets inside. KJ kind of come on late there for us. All of them give us something a little bit different. So, a lot of it is just finding the matchup and finding which one is going to have the hot hand that night.”

Though the Greyhounds bullied their way around the glass most of the contest, the ASU Mid-South guards were not to be outdone.

Leading the scoreboard for the NJCAA 15th ranked Greyhounds, sophomore Terrikous Smith poured in 17 points, including 13 in the second half, and sophomore point guard Dee Montgomery chipped in 16 points, including four three-pointers.

Overall, the Greyhounds knocked down 48 percent of their shots from the field (45 of 93) while Central Baptist College JV only managed to drain 36 percent of their shots on a 26of-72 shooting night.

The Greyhounds also caused 14 Central Baptist College JV turnovers, seven in each half, compared to only committing seven total miscues themselves.

While the onslaught last Monday definitely felt good to the ASU Mid-South bench, it wasn’t exactly the tune up the Greyhounds may have needed with their NJCAA Region 2 Playoff game against North Arkansas (19-10) coming up this Saturday.

“This is the first time Central Baptist has had two JV teams,” Parker said. “We were expecting to play the one that had played us pretty though before and this particular JV team wasn’t near as tough as the other one that we played.”

The Greyhounds defeated the other Central Baptist JV team 117-86 on February 1st.

Though despite the competition, it’d be hard image ASU Mid-South entering the postseason any hotter than they currently are. The Greyhounds ride a ninegame winning streak into this Saturday’s regional championship contest and are 13-0 when breaking the 100-point barrier this season.

“We’re feeling as good as we can feel,” Parker said. “We feel pretty good about where we are, but we know that it’s not going to be an easy road.”

Parker says that the team’s current win-streak stems both from the displeasure of suffering a 98-86 loss to Northwest Mississippi Community College on January 25th and from the bad taste the Greyhounds district championship loss to St. Louis Community College left in the team’s mouth.

“When we lost at Northwest Mississippi, I think that kind of lit a fire under us,” Parker said. “But, I think that these guys have a chip on their shoulder from last year because we thought we really had a legitimate chance to win district last year and we kind of blew a lead there in the second half. So, that’s been on there mind.”

With the season the Greyhounds have been having, however, the goal is not simply to earn redemption in the district championship game. Parker says his team hopes to make an impact in this year’s NJCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament.

First thing’s first though, according to Parker, and if the Greyhounds are to appear in the big dance they must first move past North Arkansas this Saturday. ASU Mid-South defeated North Arkansas 122-104 in a shootout on February 10th.

“We’ve got a touch North Arkansas team coming in,” Parker said. “They’ve got a very good record. They’ve played us very tough twice this year and we know that nothing is a given. So, we’re going to take it one game at a time and we have to first beat North Ark. And then we tackle the second rung of the latter.”

Tip-off of this Saturday’s NJCAA Region 2 Playoff game between ASU Mid-South and North Arkansas takes place in The Dog House on the campus of ASU Mid-South in West Memphis and is slated for 1:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples