MOMOSCOIPE

For Wednesday, February 28, 2018 ARIES (March to April 19) Even though it's a Full Moon, you feel great today. You see ways that others can help and benefit you.

Today's Full Moon might create tension with romantic partners or your kids. Nevertheless, friends are supportive and helpful to you today!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You make a fabulous impression on others today, even to the point that a romantic interest might begin with someone in a position of authority. However, be patient with family members.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be careful because today is the Full Moon, and this energy is slightly accident-prone for you. Nevertheless, travel for pleasure will delight you. You might be attracted to someone from another culture.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Financial matters about inheritances or how to divide or share something might come to a head today. Whatever happens, you will come out laughing all the way to the bank.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. This can create tension with others, but it's nothing you cannot handle. Things will be quite all right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today's Full Moon might create a bit of inner tension. Meanwhile, you might boost your earnings at work. Co-workers will be supportive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your creative vibes are hot today. You might take a vacation or make plans for a vacation, or take advantage of opportunities to socialize. Activities with children will be fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You feel pulled in two directions today; nevertheless, something will benefit your home and your family today. In fact, you might buy something beautiful for where you live.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Pay attention to everything you say and do today. Look around you to enjoy the beauty of your surroundings. You also will discover just how much love there is in your daily world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Look for ways to boost your income, because they exist today. Don't get bogged down with arguments about finances. Focus on the positive.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Even though the Full Moon is opposite your sign today, you feel fortunate. Lady luck is smiling on you. Count your blessings!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are ambitious and hardworking. You are brave and ready to take on any challenge. You are intuitive and want to excel at whatever you do. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with reminders of these relationships.

