Pi Chi Omega Chapter MLK Day of Service

On Monday, Jan. 15, Pi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. observed Dr. Martin Luther King's Day by participating in 'A Day On, Not A Day Off' Community Service Event. Their community service project consisted of extensive cleaning at the Wonder City Boys and Girls Club. Areas cleaned included bathrooms, the computer room, gym tables, chairs, bleachers, floors, kitchen appliances, windows, and the playground. This program was a collaborative partnership with Pi Chi Omega Chapter, Xi Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., ASCEND Youth Group, and Other Than Pretty. Carolyn Smith-Anthony (President) and Nora Nichols (Chairperson).

Photos courtesy of AKA Sorority, Inc.

A day of service at the Wonder City Boys and Girls Club included an extensive cleanup of the facility. Members worked hard to put a shine on the facility.

Carolyn Smith-Anthony – President (left); Nora Nichols (center) – Chairperson; and Patricia Turner (right) – Vice-President.