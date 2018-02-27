Softball is not for the soft

After a summer of signings, hard work and excitment, Marion softball gears up for the new season

Marion High School Improvement takes hard work. This is why the softball girls have been practicing rigorously since last season to get back out on the diamond and truly show that softball is not for the soft.

Softball season begins March 1, with an away game in Southaven. Since last season, the team can be found hard at work on the softball diamond, in the gym or at the field house.

This year, after losing only two seniors to graduation, they are ready to build upon their foundation.

“As my senior season starts to approach, I couldn’t be more excited to play with such an amazing group of girls who have one goal in mind: to be the 2018 state champs,” senior Blakeleigh Garrison said.

Even though the season has not officially started, the girls have had a lot to be excited about. Garrison and Haley Cook signed to Southwest Tennessee Community College, and Shelby Carpenter signed to Williams Baptist College.

What the whole team, even the coaches, are looking forward to right now is the spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, where the team will play in a tournament before enjoying some well deserved vacation time.

“I’m looking forward to all the bonding that the girls will get to do together,” head coach Sean Gray said. “It gives us a chance to get to know the girls outside of softball, which is something that I think is really vital for our team’s success. Not only for the coaches, but for the girls to know each other and have a good time, outside of just playing games. It’s gonna be a really fun trip.”

Be sure to go out to Southaven to support the team as they battle the Chargers and catch them at home against Nettleton on March 6.

By Ciara Massey