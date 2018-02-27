Sports Briefs

Signups are going on now. Sign up at the Marion Elementary Gym on Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. Registration is $95 for the first child, $90 second child. For more information or to sign up online, visit http://marionyouthsports. website.siplay.com /.

***

• Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club Baseball and Softball — Registration underway, now through Saturday, March 18. Cost is $75 for club members, $90 for non-members (discounts available for multiple children in the same family, based on household income) Leagues offered include: 4-6 year-old co-ed T-ball, baseball for boys age 7-12, machine pitch softball for girls 7-9, fast-pitch softball for girls 10-12 and 1315. Stop by the Boys & Girls Club, 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to register, or call Tim Espinoza at (870) 735-1658 for more information.

***

• Youth Spring Soccer —

Registration is underway, now through Saturday, March 18 at the Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club Baseball and Softball. Cost is $60 for club members, $75 for non-members (discounts available for multiple children in the same family, based on household income). Co-Ed Leagues offered for boys and girls ages 4-12. Stop by the Boys & Girls Club, 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to register, or call Darin McCollum at (870) 735-1658 for more information.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

