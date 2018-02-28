Photos courtesy of MSD

Coding Competition

A group of MHS students travelled to the Crowley’s Ridge Co-Op in Harrisburg, on Monday, Feb. 12, to compete in Governor Hutchinson’s Regional Coding Competition. They competed for a chance to compete in the state competition, which will feature the best 16 teams from the regionals. Top prizes include scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. Making the trip were: Erik Carter, Nick Morrow, Claire Bunn, Ripp Inman, Quincy Robinson, Ashton McAnally, Miriam Hancock, Jaden Guiltner, Hannah Gutt, Ales Dostal, Luke Anglea, and sponsor Sean Gray.