It’s tough being a single parent…

OK, full disclosure — I’m not a single parent, except for the times during the year when my wife’s job takes her out of town. But just based on my experiences when I become solely responsible for the care and well-being of my children, I can tell it can’t be easy. But out of my husbandly and fatherly duties, I trudge forth, doing the best I can… all alone.

OK, even fuller disclosure — I’m really down to only the one kid. My boys are both in their 20’s as of the end of February, so all I’m really, really responsible for is the baby girl. When you have to be at work at 6:30 a.m., and you’ve got to figure out how to get her to school by 7:45 a.m., but you can’t drop her off until 7:30 at the earliest, and you’ve got to pick her up at 2:50 p.m., and, she wants to eat, like, every day.

Anyway, I really don’t know how single moms and single dads do it day in and day out, especially with kids younger than mine. She’s nearly self-sufficient at this point.

But, still I might pull my arm out of socket patting myself on the back, but I did a pretty decent job this go-around. While my lovely wife was in New York City at a teaching conference, the Bittles (that’s what I call her, and she calls me Daddy-dizzle, like some kind of 12-year-old Snoop Dogg) and I loaded up and headed south to Jackson, Mississippi. While I’m not super big on road trips, she and her squad from Mid-South Volleyball were all set to play in the Southern Hospitality Junior Invitiational.

Now, I will tell you that I hate to drive. And if you’re not familiar with Jackson, Mississippi, it’s a 3-hour drive straight down I-55. Not only do I hate to drive, I also hate driving in the rain. And if you’ve been paying attention at all, you know there’s been quite a bit of rain. So, as we hit the road early Saturday morning, I was amazed that she was able to fall asleep. It reminded me of being a small child and falling asleep in the back seat as my parents drove us to wherever we were going (and honestly, even laying down in the back dash… on the highway… it was a different time). I guess as a kid, you just assume your parents have everything under control. It never even occurred to me as a child that we were anything other than perfectly safe. My daughter, I guess, had that same level of trust with Daddy-dizzle at the wheel. She barely even stirred when the “womp-womp” of me hitting the little warning track on the shoulder prompted me to straighten up.

We had a great time once we got there and I introduced her to all the great hair metal bands of my youth on the way home (even though she has ruined AC/DC for me by pointing out that the lead singer sounds a little too much like Donald Duck). And later in the week, I even managed to get her to and from school and all the other

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin places she needed to go.

Then at the end of the week, it was time for the Daddy-Daughter Dance at Bragg Elementary — the last one for us since she’ll be heading to junior high next year. Fortunately, I picked up on all of the very strong hints that she needed a corsage for the big dance. She spent more time running around with her friends than on the dance floor or hanging out with me, but she was sure to come find me for a slow dance. She didn’t even stand on my feet this time.

Of course, after spending the week providing the utmost care and ensuring her general welfare, the minute Mom walks in, she acts like the woman has just returned from a two-year stint overseas.

But it’s fine. I’m pretty sure I’m still her favorite… or at least in the top two.

Ralph Hardin is the Editor of the Evening Times and Marion Ledger, a life- long Marion resident, and is super happy that his wife is home from New York.