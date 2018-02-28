Marion Ledger Briefs

• East Arkansas Family Health Center Monthly Board Meeting – Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at 900 N. 7th St. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information contact the Center at 870-735-3842.

• Crittenden County Republican Committee Filing – The Crittenden County Republican Committee announced that filing for county and Republican Committee members ends at noon on Thursday, March 1. Candidates will file at Roberts Insurance office located at 712 Calvin Avery, Ste. B. in West Memphis between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A member of the local Republican Party will be present to accept candidate filing fee and provide appropriate forms. After filing with the county Republican Party, candidates must provide written evidence of filing fee payment and additional paperwork to the Crittenden County Clerk before noon on March 1, 2018. Candidates wishing to file should contact Crittenden County Republican Chairman John Roberts at 901485-0964 or email johnroberts1548@ yahoo.com. The preferential primary is May 22, 2018.

• MPAC hosts “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” – Performances are Friday, March, 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

• Election Commission Meeting – The Crittenden County Election Commission will meeting on Friday, March 2, at 12 noon., in the County Office Building, 116 Center St., in Marion. The public is invited to attend.

• Soup Sunday at the Shake Shack – Sunday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tacker’s Shake Shack, 409 Military Rd., Marion. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For an additional $2 donation you will be entered into a drawing for an Acoustic Guitar signed by country music star Ricky Skaggs or a Print and Album by rockstar Sammy Hagar! Tickets can be purchased by contacting one of our Families in Transition Board Members or by calling 870-7324077.

• 2nd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 7 beginning at the Courthouse Square at 8:30 a.m. Registration desk open at 7:30 a.m. Fun family bike ride to benefit the Marion Chamber of Commerce. Choose from 4 mile, 14 mile or 48 mile ride. $40 for adults, $20 for kids, registration includes T-shirt, swag bag and catered lunch. Contact Tracy Brick at the Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-739-6041 or www.marionarchamber.org to register.

• Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning the upcoming FY 2019 Unified Planning Work Program. This initial period will end on April 1, 2018. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis if you would like to review the current FY 2018 of if you have comments or questions concerning the transportation planning process. 870-735-8148, fax 870-735-8158 or email BCE@sbcglobal.net. This document may be reviewed at the MPO’s web site or at wmats.org and the following locations: WM City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis, Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion, Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion, Office of Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion, Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis or Woolfolk Library, 100 Currie, Marion.

• Bible Study Fellowship – Indepth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870732-4077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .