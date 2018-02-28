Marion School District’s school choice deadline May 1

Marion School District is pleased to announce that any student who lives outside the Marion district boundaries is eligible to attend MSD through the Arkansas School Choice Act. Marion has exciting new programs that parents may want to consider as they contemplate their child's academic future.

Marion has transformed its current model of elementary education and has added three new options for parents of elementary aged children to consider. Marion will open these new Magnet schools this coming school year: a Global Community Magnet School; a Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School; and a Math, Science, & Technology Magnet school. These schools will be K-6. A full description of each school is available on the district web-site: www.msd3.org.

Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Act of 2015. The Act allows parents who reside outside the Marion district boundaries to apply for admission of their child to Marion. Parents of these students must submit or postmark an application to Marion by May 1, 2018. The application is available at the Marion School District central office, 200 Manor Street, Marion. Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending Marion Schools under the School Choice Act. This notice is prepared in accordance with the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

From the Marion School District