MCOC shares Vision for Marion

The vision of the Marion Chamber of Commerce is to have a vibrant business community with an excellent quality of life for all residents. Our staff works toward that goal daily through a variety of ways including regional advertising, responding to requests for information from site selectors and Arkansas Department of Economic Development, maintaining close relationships with elected officials, supporting the Marion School District, assisting existing businesses and hosting events for the community. The Chamber is funded through memberships and annual dues that range from $75.00-$500.00. Contact the office at 870739-6041 for more information about benefits of membership. Thank you to all that have renewed memberships for 2018. We appreciate your confidence and support of our Chamber. As your business or organization begins planning for spring and summer events, remember to add your event to the Community Calendar. The calendar is free and is available at www.marionarchamber. org. The calendar is included in our weekly newsletter as well. Save the date for the 2nd Annual Countryside Ride scheduled for Saturday April 7th beginning at 8:30am at the Courthouse Square. This is a fun family event with three routes to choose from — a 4-mile, 14-mile and 48-mile. Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for kids and includes lunch and an official Countryside Ride tshirt. Registration is open at www.marionarchamber.org. Thank you to the sponsors of this year’s event Southland Park Gaming and Racing, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden, Hardin Partnership LP, Willowbend at Marion, Fenter Physical Therapy, Hino Motors, Fidelity National Bank, 1st Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas, Evolve Bank & Trust, ASU Mid-South and Marion A& P Commission. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

— St. Michael Catholic School Annual Auction at Meadowbrook Country Club, 6 p.m.; Mid-South Military History & Civil Was Show, March 3-4, Agricenter in Memphis.

Friday & Saturday, March 9-10 — Esperanza Bonanza 2018 MBN Conquistador Challenge; Southern Women's Show AgriCenter, Memphis. ***

Sunday, March 11 —

Soup Sunday benefitting Families in Transition at Tacker's Shake Shack, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ***

Saturday, March 24 —

Annual Woolfolk Library Easter Egg Hunt, 10 to 11:30 a.m. ***

Thursday, March 29 —

Crossroads Coalition Annual Banquet in Wynne, 6:30 p.m. ***

Saturday, March 31 —

Restoration Life Church Egg Hunt, Registration at 9 a.m. ***

Saturday, April 7 — 2nd Saturday, May 19 —

CASA 5K, Crittenden County Courthouse, Time TBA.

Monday, June 4 —

Melton Holt Golf Tournament, Marion Golf & Athletic Club, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 9 —

MCOC Quarterly Luncheon MPAC, at noon.

Thursday, September 13 — MCOC Annual Awards Banquet, Time TBA.

*** Saturday, September 29 — 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square, Time TBA.

Thursday, November 8 — MCOC Quarterly Luncheon MPAC, at noon.

Thursday, November 29 — Marion Christmas on the Square, Time TBA.

Thursday, December 6 —

Marion Christmas Parade, Time TBA.

Calendar of Events Saturday, March 3