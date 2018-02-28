‘Walk Across Arkansas’

Teams are forming now for 8- Week Exercise Campaign

Family and Consumer Science Agent Are you looking for a fun, free way to be healthy and active? The 'Walk Across Arkansas' program is an 8week campaign (March 11May 5) where you and your team set personal goals for physical activity and try to meet them (with a little help from your friends!) All you need is:

• A team of 2 to 10 people

• A team name

• A good pair of walking shoes

• A watch or stopwatch Who can participate?

Anyone! Some suggestions of team categories include families, worksites, teachers, youth (under age 18), seniors (65+), faith-based members and general (a combination of above).

What you do: Record the number of minutes walked or exercised throughout the day.

How do I record my minutes?

You can log your minutes online or record on the paper forms provided from the county extension office. Is just walking allowed?

No! Most people in our program choose to walk, but you can do any type of physical activity as long as you increase your heart rate or break a sweat for at least 10 consecutive minutes. Research recommends that adults should exercise for at least 150 minutes per week and youth for 60 minutes per day.

If you would like to register, complete the online registration at www.uaex.edu/walk or complete a paper copy at the Crittenden County Extension Office, 116 Center St., in Marion.

To start a new group with your family or friends, register a new team name by following instructions online at www.uaex.edu/walk.

The Crittenden County Extension Office is here to help encourage the community to obtain a healthier life. For more information, contact Meredith Wayman, Family and Consumer Sciences County Extension Agent, at mwayman@uaex.edu or 870-739-3239.

From Meredith B. Wayman