AGFC Fishing Report

News from Northeast Arkansas lakes and rivers

www.agfc.com

Lake Poinsett (updated 2-28-2018) Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park says that while the lake is in total drawdown and being repaired for the next couple of years, “We sure don’t want you to forget about us here at Lake Poinsett State Park. Although they won’t have a lake for a while, they are still selling bait and other fishing accessories. They are selling a lot of minnows and have a fresh supply of nightcrawlers. They expect to have crickets in 6 to 8 weeks.

***

Crown Lake (updated 2-28-2018)

Boxhound Marina (870670-4496) said the water is clear and the surface water temperature is 40 degrees. The level is low by 2 feet. Very few reports came in this past week. Bass were fair on jigs. No reports on bream, crappie or catfish.

***

Spring River (updated 2-28-2018)

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.c om (870-955-8300) said water levels are at 235 cfs and water clarity is clear. Forecast for heavy rains for the next few days should get river levels up. The river has been over a foot low. Fishing has been good with Woollies, Y2Ks and nymphs. Hot pink, white and red Trout Magnets are working great below a float. Fish it just off the bottom.

***

(updated 2-28-2018) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the Spring River is low and fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. There are few boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

***

White River (updated 2-28-2018)

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said the water is rising rapidly and there is no fishing due to the rain. Clarity is muddy and the level is high.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission