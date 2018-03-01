Devils look to dominate home court through 6A tourney

West Memphis and Marion could meet for a third time this season in the second round of the 6A state playoffs

WM School District Marcus Brown played in three consecutive state tournaments as a Blue Devil and has coached in four as an assistant.

This year will be different. Brown, one of the most celebrated Blue Devils of all time, will lead his West Memphis club in the Class 6A state tournament this weekend at Lehr Arena. And they'll probably be doing so with a bit of a chip on their shoulders.

The top-seeded Blue Devils (26-3) were upset last Saturday night at home in the 6A-East Conference title game by Jonesboro, 70-67 in overtime.

But playing in the state tournament will be enough to draw adrenaline, both from a coaching standpoint and a player's.

'Obviously the other night stunk,' Brown said, succinctly. 'But the goal (of a state championship) is still alive.'

The Blue Devils will play Friday night at 8:30 against the winner of the Marion-Sheridan game. Thus, it could be a third West Memphis-Marion match-up this season. Expect another capacity crowd for this one if it happens.

Brown said coaching in the state tournament and playing in it, for him at least, is not much difference.

'When I was playing it was 150-MPH,' he said with a smile. 'That's pretty much how I coach. It's really hard for me to get out of competitive combat mode. This is the time of year where there are no excuses. If we're not charged up or fired up, then I shouldn't be coaching and the players shouldn't be playing.'

The Blue Devils and Jonesboro were put on opposite ends of the bracket and yet another rematch could happen. But both teams have to get by two opponents to get there.

Lehr Arena should provide Brown's club an extra boost, but it may not need it anyway. It took massive foul trouble for the Blue Devils for Jonesboro to win in overtime last week.

Sophomore post player Chris Moore was dominant with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks. He'll be hard to stop if the opposition focuses on West Memphis' solid perimeter game.

Tickets for the state tournament this week are $6.

By Billy Woods