M©MO§C(Q)IPE HOROSCOPE

F©rIMdky,Mardh2S 2®1§ AMES(Mardh21toAprffl19) TAHJMLJ§(April2®toMay2®

For Friday, March 2, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate and go more than halfway when dealing with others. Things might get sticky with bosses and parents.

Focus on the task at hand today, whether at work or at home. Avoid controversial subjects, because they will be a downer.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Children might be an increased responsibility today. There might be a debate about who is responsible for the cost of something. Just stick with it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You would like to cocoon at home today, if possible. However, difficulties with an older family member might discourage you. Good luck. Just do what you can.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Do not get caught up in worry mode today. Worry is a habit. The fact is, most of the things we worry about never happen at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A difficult discussion about possessions or money might arise today. Someone might not give you what you want. You might be disappointed. Just deal

CANCE1(JJum®21toJJoDy22)

with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with stern Saturn. This can be discouraging. Fortunately, it is brief and fleeting. Hold that thought.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Something

CAFMCOMM(B® e„22toJJm.19)

going on behind the scenes or perhaps in the back of your mind is like a nagging worry for you today. Don't let it take hold of you. It's actually small potatoes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Don't let anyone rain on your parade today, because they might try to. Hey, Sagittarius is a sign for whom activity and optimism are survival issues!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Steer clear of bosses and parents who discourage you today. This will be only a brief exchange. Stay out of their way until this energy passes. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Controversial subjects or perhaps discussions about travel might discourage you today. Don't let this happen, because it's really small stuff. Keep to the high road.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A dispute about inheritances or shared property might discourage you today. Fortunately, it's minor and it's brief. Don't get your belly in a rash. This is here today and gone tomorrow.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are popular. Your ideals are more important than your personal comfort. You're clever, humorous and more serious than you appear. This year is a powerful year! There will be big decisions and major achievements! Think success, power and money! It's time to reap the benefits of the past decade. You will attain power and leadership in your relationships with others. Activity is key!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)