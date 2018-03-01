Lady Devils ready for tourney test

Despite home court advantage, West Memphis looks to remain focused for a state tournament run

WM School District West Memphis' Shelia Burns is a tested, successful veteran of state basketball tournaments. Despite the tournament being held at Lehr Arena, Burns said it's trickier than it looks.

'You have scheduled practice times, and make sure you're monitoring your kids at all time,' she said. 'We get to sleep in our own beds, but you have to make sure your players are focused.'

The Lady Devils (16-14) earned a first-round bye for this week's Class 6A state tournament at Lehr Arena. Burns' club will play Friday night at 7 p.m. against the winner of today's Lake Hamilton-Jacksonville game.

The West Memphis girls had an excellent run in the 6A-East Conference tournament last week, defeating Jacksonville in the first round and then upsetting top-seeded Jonesboro in the semifinals before falling to Marion in the title game last Saturday.

'At this time of year you want to pare your practices down to specifics,' said Burns. 'It's who we've got to defend, some of the other teams better players.

Mainly it's a mindset. This is the third part of our season and in March Madness anything can happen.'

The sophomore-laden Lady Devils have relied less on rookies Aryah Hazley, the team's leading scorer, and Tierra Bradley in recent games. But no doubt the two have to play well for the Lady Devils to advance in the tournament.

'It's not always the best teams that win,' Burns added. 'It's the team that peaks and gets hot at the right time. Some of our girls have stepped up lately when the other teams are focusing on (Hazley) and T-Baby.'

Burns said she feels good about where her team is right now.

'I feel real confident going into our first round,' she said. 'It gets tougher as it gets deeper in the tournament.'

By Billy Woods