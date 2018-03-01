Patriots and Yellowjackets clash in opening round

Marion and Sheridan battle today for the right to face West Memphis

It all comes down to this.

Following a mediocre regular season that saw flashes of high a potentially high potent offense, racking up 100 points in late December and hanging up another 97 points in the 6A-East Conference Tournament, but also disappointing losses to 10win teams such as Wynne and Paragould, the Marion Patriots (14-15 overall) season starts over again today in the first-round of the 2018 Arkansas 6A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Marion, the six-seed from the east, draws a three-seed from the west, the Sheridan Yellowjackets (15-14) today in the opening round inside West Memphis’ Lehr Arena at 2:30 p.m.

The Patriots enter the state tournament after going 1-2 in the 6A-East Conference playoffs, defeating Searcy (9-20) 97-77 but falling to Pine Bluff (16-10) 73-67 and Jacksonville (14-15) 78-73 in the match which led to the sixth seed for Marion.

The question heading into today’s contest with Sheridan is not whether or not the Patriots can score.

Marion has proven that they can rack up points in abundance, averaging just under 70 points (69.7) a game this season.

No, the problem may instead lie on the other side of the ball for Marion as the Patriots give up almost the same amount, 69.2, points per contest.

Contributing to the defensive issue for the Patriots all season has been the lack of a true post-presence. Marion will hope that the acquisition of freshmen Ontaveous Jefferson (6-foot-2, 149 pounds) will help solve the Patriots post-dilemma now that the Patriots rookie has been added to the high school roster and is the only player classified on that roster as a center.

Jefferson may help the Patriots contend with a Sheridan team that comes into the state tournament boasting three players who stand 6-foot-3 or taller, including 6-foot-5, 200pound sophomore forward Tyler Cacciatori and 6foot-3, 190-pound senior center Jackson Coleman.

The Yellowjackets (15-14) head into the state tournament with an even scoring breakdown as well and, playing with a much slower tempo than Marion, average just 53.8 points per game while limiting opponents to 53.3 points per contest.

The two teams played three common opponents during the regular season.

Sheridan lost to Green County Tech (14-12) 62-44 on December 30th while the Patriots split a pair of games with Green County Tech, defeating the Golden Eagles on December 8th 78-69 but coming up short against them on January 19th 85-57.

Each team suffered a loss to the Pine Bluff Zebras (16-10), with Marion losing 73-67 on February 17th and Sheridan dropping a pair of games to Pine Bluff, most recently suffering a 71-46 defeat on January 26th.

Both squads picked up a win over Searcy , however, as Marion pulled out the 97-77 victory on February 20th and Sheridan earned a 62-55 victory on November 28th.

For their efforts, the winner of today’s contest between Marion and Sheridan is rewarded with a battle against the Eastern two-seeded West Memphis Blue Devils (27-3) inside the Devil Dome tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.

If Marion wins today, it would set up a third match between the Patriots and Blue Devils this season.

West Memphis won each contest between the teams in the regular season, earning a 74-62 victory on January 9th at West Memphis and defeating the Patriots 81-53 on February 6th at Marion.

By Collins Peeples