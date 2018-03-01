Squirrel hunting with a dog

Times Outdoors Columnist Squirrel season goes through the last day of February and not many people enjoy the woods this time of year. There are very few other hunters finishing up the 2017-2018 hunting season. The game is plentiful, especially if there is a four legged hunting partner.

A squirrel dog is any kind of dog that likes to chase squirrels and will bark and “rare up” on the tree ole bushy tail is hiding in.

Several breeds are specialized in treeing squirrels.

Last week I got to enjoy an afternoon in the woods with Ron Gruby and his wife Carolyn. We hunted behind my house at Proctor using his year and a half year old dog named Jo Dell. Jo Dell is a female West Siberian Laika that is about knee tall and looks quite a bit like a husky and has had 400 squirrels killed over her this year.

Ron also has several other dogs that are mountain curs and fiests.

Ron is a retired engineer on the Union Pacific rail road and Carolyn is a retired English teacher.

They squirrel hunt several times a week, usually in the Bear Creek area and in the White River Refuge.

They have dogs that you walk behind and dogs that you can ride a 4-wheeler or a mule behind. We walked, but the idea of riding sounded awfully good by the time we back to the house. We treed a pair of fox squirrel as soon as we left the house. Ron and Carolyn both shoot .22 rifles. Carolyn shot her squirrels in the head with a single shot. I won’t brag on Ron and Papa Duck. The lady loves to hunt!

Ron professionally trained retrievers for 30 years and has switched to squirrel dogs. He has been training these dogs for 15 years starting with mountain curs and switched to Laika dogs. The go to local UKC and out of state World Hunts. There are several groups of squirrel hunters in the state. He also sells treeing dogs and the cost of a good dog ranges from $1000.00 and higher.

The Gruby’s love to take people hunting, especially the kids. It is best if you have a patch of woods to hunt in. If you would like hunt, give them a call at 501-626-7306. This is the perfect way to get the kids hunting. They don’t have to be quite and love to holler “there he is”. The best time to hunt is around Christmas time when the squirrels are in rut and there are not many leaves on the trees. It is surprising how well a red squirrel can hide in a bare tree. I always take my binoculars on the hunt. You might even get on a mule hunt or have so much fun that a squirrel dog could be in your future.

After all the hard rains, almost all of the ponds and lake are high and muddy.

The trout fishermen at Tilden Rodgers Lake are catching trout and quite a few catfish. All on the same bait or lures. Be sure to read the AG& F article about tagging crappie at Horseshoe Lake. There are money rewards for catching tagged crappie. Go catch supper and make money. Read the details. It may a while before the weather settles down and the lakes clear. Just in time for the fish to start to spawn.

Fishing will start to get good soon, so plan on taking that kid with you. A fish supper and good company go with that deal.

By John Criner