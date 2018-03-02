Church Announcements

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Family and Friends Prayer Line every Monday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour. It’s up to you how long you can pray or stay on the line. The toll free number is 1302-202-1108 enter access code 550989. You must use the code to begin praying. Everyone is invited to join us in prayer. Elder Charles Gilmer, assistant. Pastor Macon Drake.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 134 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Hosting the 15th Anniversary Celebration for Worship & Ministry Community Choir Sunday March 4 at 3 p.m. guests include First Missionary Baptist Church of West Memphis, Mount Zion Church of Clarkedale, I’m A Part Church of West Memphis, Mount Vernon of Clarkedale, El Shaddai Praise Team of Marion, Morning Star Church Choir of West Memphis and soloist Verna Bailey of West Memphis. Words of Encouragement by Pastor Patrick Moody of El Shaddai Church of Marion. Rev. James Parker, host pastor.

E.C. Morris Minister’s Institute, Arkansas Baptist College, 1612 MLK Dr., Little Rock: 42nd Annual Session March 25-29, 2018. “Restoring The Creator-Creature Relations.” Attention: All E.C. Morris Ministers Institute Supports, please make your report now for the Journal donations are due as soon as possible. For more information you can contact Missionary Furlow at 870-732-3771.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2405 Lake Rest Rd., Waverly: Building Fund Program, Sunday March 4 at 2:30 p.m. Special guest Pastor Willie Coleman and the New Beginning Outreach Baptist Church of West Memphis. Pastor Larry Robinson, host pastor. Sponsored by the Mt. Olive MB Church Family.

Old St. Paul News: We will be having children’s church this Sunday, March 4. Marriage ministry Sunday at 5 p.m. During the month of March we will have Bible Institute on Wednesday nights at 6:15 p.m. The adult and youth classes will be on “Stewardship.” Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Total Deliverance Cathedral, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Prayer Breakfast Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m. Join 1st Lady O. Smith and Evangelist S. Stone for a Prayer and Intercession for Earle, Arkansas, “Covered By The Blood of Jesus.”

All People Fellowship Ministry,