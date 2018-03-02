Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Library News

Horseshoe Lake Library is pleased to report the arrival of a new batch of books. Our latest acquisitions include Dan Brown's newest Robert Langdon novel, 'Origin'; James Patterson's true-crime thrillers 'Home Sweet Murder', 'Murder Beyond the Grave' and 'Murder, Interrupted'; Neil Charles Duhigg's non-fiction 'The Power of Habit'; Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House'; 'Bear Town' by Fredrik Backman (author of 'A Man Called Ove'); DeGrasse Tyson's best-selling non-fiction 'Astrophysics for People in a Hurry'; Danielle Steel's newest novel 'Fall from Grace'; A.J. Finn's novel 'The Woman in the Window'; Diana Palmer's 'All That Glitters'; 'The Woman in Cabin 10' by Ruth Ware; Susan Meissner's family saga 'As Bright as Heaven', and Alex Berenson's political thriller 'The Deceivers'. We also received another donation from W.D. Martin of a multi-volume CD versions of The New American Standard Bible and the King James Version of the Bible, narrated by Alexander Scourby. The Horseshoe Lake Library is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from noon to 5 p.m.

Master Gardeners

Over 100 Master Gardeners state wide attended the Second Annual “Countdown to Spring” Gardening Seminar on Feb. 20. It was presented by Craighead County Master Gardeners in Jonesboro, AR. Those attending from Crittenden County were: Melinda Akins, Holly Bacon, Ron Baker, Donna Briggs, Alfred & Susan Creekmore, Kathy Davenport and Adair Dhority. Speakers were Janet Carson – “Raised Beds and Vertical Gardens” and Lelia Kelly – “Plants from Grandmama’s Gardens”. Craighead County Master Gardeners provided breakfast snacks of assorted fresh fruit and large choice of muffins/breads and a catered lunch of chicken spaghetti, salad, rolls and a wide variety of homemade desserts. One of the Magnet Schools in Jonesboro had a display set up at the seminar, Susan Creekmore won their door prize, of a tea kettle filled with plants. Alfred Creekmore won the door prize, which was a planter filled with ivy used as a table decoration.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

March 2nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Corey Davis and Faith Lindsay. In Memory: Jack Bonds.

March 3rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Destiney Wright. Happy Anniversary to: Art & Linda Lindsay. In Memory: Minnie Mae Stimpson.

March 4th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Bob Warren, Kristen Akin, Harry G. Beasley and Casey Pouncey. In Memory: Ruby Vickers.

March 5th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Kathy McGaugh, Dennis Cupples and Lilly Kate Bartee.

March 6th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Paul Stovall, Carolyn C. Pouncey, Eris Rivers Lucy and Logan Van Houten. In Memory: Mary Lee Worrell and Lorene Latham.

March 7th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Linda D. Beasley, Laura S. Hope, Terry Tarr and Chance Isabella Lane. In Memory: Louise Cupples.

March 8th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Tyler Thorn, Ashley Dillahunty West, Rhonda Reece, Linleigh Deanna Estes and Melvin Hill. Happy Anniversary to: Chip & Cara Brown.

Calendar of Events March 3rd

Mass, 5 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

March 4th

Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

March 5th

Yoga class, 8-9 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Horseshoe Lake Town Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall on Highland Drive. (Also, deadline for Grass Cutting Bid Packets to be turned in.) Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

March 6th

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

Horseshoe Lake Ladies Bunko, 7 p.m., Home of Lethia Jo Cupples.

March 8th

Zumba, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood Drive.

March 9th

Zumba, 8:30 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Next weekly column appears.

