Lady Patriots shock Sheridan

On the back of a 22-2 game-winning run, Marion knocks out Lady Jackets

By Tyler Bennett

Marion School District With 3:13 left in the third quarter, Marion head coach Shunda Johnson needed to call a timeout. Her Lady Patriots (16-14 overall) were on the wrong end of a 17-4 run to the Sheridan Yellowjackets (23-7). The pro-Marion crowd was shocked. The Sheridan Lady Jackets were up 4122 with less than a quarter and a half to play, but the game was far from over.

The break did just the trick for the Lady Patriots, allowing the Marion girls to regroup before completing a 34-11 run to knock off Lady Jackets with a 56- 52 final in the 6A state quarterfinal contest.

And while few in the stands may have foreseen the 23-point swing, the comeback was never in doubt for Johnson.

After Sheridan took a 19point lead in the third, Johnson called a timeout.

“How many points are we down?” she asked her team in the huddle. “Nineteen,” the players answered.

“We’ve been down by more than this before,” coach replied. “Keep fighting if you don't want to go home.”

Trailing 41-22 before the timeout, Marion went on a 22-2 run and took their first lead at 44-43 with 3:40 left in the game.

During much of the Marion run, Sheridan’s star player. Diamond Morris, rested on the bench with 18 points and four fouls.

However, immediately after Marion earned the advantage, Morris hit a three-pointer to regain the Lady Jacket lead.

The Jacket lead was shortlived, however, as Marion was able to rely on free throw shooting to overcome starters Mikiya McAdory and Joi Montgomery fouling out late in the game. Instead, stepping up for Marion, Kaia Williams and Angel Davie nailed clutch free throws late in the contest to seal the win for the Lady Pats.

Though McAdory did lead the Lady Patriots second- half comeback, with 10 of her 14 total points coming in the second act.

The Marion center posed a matchup problem down low for the much smaller Lady Jackets. The majority of McAdory’s points were on second chance opportunities as she stole several rebounds from the Sheridan defense.

McAdory played with four fouls for most of the final quarter of play, but she didn’t let that affect the way she played.

“It wasn’t tough because, unfortunately. I’m in foul trouble alot,” McAdory said. “I just have to be more conscious of what moves I make, how I position my body and amis, and I kind of play with the rim rather than play against them.”

“(Coming from behind) is like a signature for us,” said Johnson. “I guess we like to spot teams 10, 15, 19 points, and I’m asking them why they put us in this situation, but I’m inspired by their fight.

They continue to fight, they continue to play together and we’re playing as a team right now.”

Marion’s defense created most of the chances for them in the second half.

The Lady Pats combined for six steals and four blocked shots during the epic comeback. The pressure forced Sheridan to break from their first half game plan. Marion caused Sheridan to shoot highly contested shots from beyond the arch. The Lady Jackets made only one of their seven three-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Although the Pats shot three less shots in the second half than the first, the shooting percentage jumped from 30-percent in the opening two quarters to 57-percent in the later stanzas. The Lady Patriots also found themselves at the free-throw line often in the second half against the frustrated Lady Jackets, converting 12 of their 16 second-half free throws, an improvement from the 0-2 stat line from the first half.

Marion gets Friday off before reporting back to work for the semifinals at noon on Saturday against the Jonesboro Hurricane (24-7). The Lady Canes defeated Russellville 49-35 on Thursday night and are 2-0 against Marion this season.

Marion junior Mikiya McAdory (00) drives the base line. McAdory scored 10 points in the second half of the Lady Patriots come-from-behind victory over Sheridan in the quarterfinals of the 6A

Photo by Collins Peeples

fate tournament.