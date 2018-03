Marriage Licenses

Feb. 22 Terrance D. Smith, 39, and Julia F. Jeans, 24 both of Memphis Demetri M. Young, 26, and Erica S. Jeffries 25 both of West Memphis Daniel A. Campbell, 21, and Brianna S. Burton, 19, both of Marion Joesph G. Combs, 34, and Jessica McCord, 25, both of Heth Feb. 23 Juan L. Lona, 30, and Magdali Gomez, 43, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Alfredo Lucas, 27, and Victoria Gomez, 27, both of Memphis Melvin J. Martinez, 23, and Jenif Flores, 21, both of Memphis Noah R. Carson, 22, Sykamgila M. Lewis, 24, both of West Memphis Cristan D. Colenares, 40, and Alejandra Sequera, 37, both of Lakeland, Tennessee Orlando A. Monterroza, 46, and Deysi Avelar, 45, both of Memphis Feb. 26 Daniel S. Robbins, 44, of Memphis, and Kari C. Rath, 42, of Lake Ozark, Missouri Roderick A. J. Walker, 28, and Shaniqua L. Smith, 27, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 14 Charles Aaron vs. Jennifer Aaron Samuel Garrett vs. Chiquita Garrett Feb. 12 Rachele Sipe vs. Shaun Sipe Feb. 15 Nicholas Brownlee vs. Laquenta Brownlee Feb. 20 Robert Clarke vs. Tina Clarke Taylor Leon vs. Felix Leon Feb. 21 Sharo Watson vs.

Donny Childs Sr.

Feb. 22 Samantha Stewart vs. Henry Stewart

Feb. 23

Dennis Langley vs.

Edna Langley

Robert Jaynes vs. Nonda

Conner

02-12-18 – 11:49am – 99 Sherwood Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of a Firearm 02-12-18 – 8:00am – 878 Bayou Vista – Financial Identity Fraud 02-12-18 – 11:00am – 824 BLVD Orleans – Harassing Communications 02-12-18 – 1:00pm – 335 Block – Filing a False Report / Harassment 02-12-18 – 6:00pm – 916 Neil Sain Loop – General Information 02-12-18 – 12:00am – 133 Sycamore – General Information 02-13-18 – 8:00am – Forrest Park – Indecent Exposure 02-13-18 – 12:30pm – Trigg DWI 2 / Careless and Prohibited Driving / Suspended Driver License for DWI 02-13-18 – 6:00pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 02-13-18 – 8:20pm – 531 Par #12 – General Information 02-14-18 – 2:25am – 116 Shiloh – Breaking and Entering 02-14-18 – 9:00am – 742 Pleasant Woods – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Theft of Firearm 02-14-18 – 6:10am Highway 77 – General Information 02-14-18 – 7:55am – 801 Carter – Persons in Disagreement 02-14-18 – 10:00am – 134 Walnut – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-14-18 – 2:04pm – 100 Court – Theft of Property 02-14-18 – 1:29pm – 266 Rivertrace – Drug Overdose 02-14-18 – 12:00pm – 108 N. Cherry – Residential Burglary / Theft of a Firearm x 2 / Theft of Property 02-14-18 – 1:00pm – 416 Prairie Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of a Firearm x 3 / Theft of Property 02-15-18 – 5:00pm – 523 Par #7 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 02-15-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 02-15-18 – 6:50am – 3635 I55 Service – Theft of Property 02-15-18 – 11:15am – 722 L.H.Polk – Careless and Prohibited Driving / No Proof of Liability Insurance 02-15-18 – 11:15am Highway 77 – Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Theft by Receiving 02-15-18 – 12:00pm – 904 Burnetti – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-15-18 – 6:16pm – 504 Meredith – Criminal Trespass 02-15-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 02-15-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 02-16-18 – 9:25am – 1 Patriot – General Information 02-16-18 – 4:30pm – 559 Par #2 – Assault 02-16-18 – 10:02am – 834 Sorrell Circle – Criminal Mischief 02-16-18 – 4:30pm – 394 Shiloh – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-16-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Assault 02-16-18 – 1:00pm – 378 Park – ORD 109 02-16-18 – 3:00am – 1 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening 02-16-18 – 12:00pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-16-18 – 12:50pm – 257 Northwind – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 02-16-18 – 1:59pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-16-18 – 1:59pm – 801 Carter – Resisting Arrest 02-16-18 – 8:00am – 378 Park – Theft of Vehicle 02-17-18 – 11:08pm – I-55 WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 02-17-18 – 12:56am – 87 Masbend Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-17-18 – 3:50am – 56 Beech – Harassing Communications 02-17-18 – 1:00pm – 511 Par #6 – Aggravated Assault / Terroristic Threatening 02-17-18 – 12:00pm – 511 Par #6 – Aggravated Assault 02-17-18 – 2:17pm – 100 Court – Request for Arrest 02-17-18 – 1:30pm – 381 Colonial – Assault on a Family Member 02-17-18 – 9:30pm – 14 Willow – Disorderly Conduct 02-18-18 – 2:30am – 226 Shiloh – Theft by Receiving 02-18-18 – 11:30am – 2921 Highway 77 #1 – Criminal Mischief 02-18-18 – 10:00am – 368 Park – Domestic Battery / Criminal Mischief 02-18-18 – 10:00am – 368 Park – Fleeing / Resisting Arrest / Disorderly Conduct 02-18-18 – 4:45pm – 3440 I55 – Domestic Battery 02-18-18 – 8:00am – 378 Park – General Information 02-18-18 – 11:15pm – 810 Belle Rive – Theft of Property 02-19-18 – 9:20am – 378 Park – ORD 109 02-19-18 – 8:00am – 123 Chestnut – Harassment 02-19-18 – 7:30am – 64 Meadowbrook Circle Breaking and Entering / Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 02-19-18 – 5:56pm – 324 Block – Terroristic Threatening 02-19-18 – 6:00pm – 100 Hino – Forgery 02-19-18 – 6:00pm – 100 Hino – Forgery West Memphis Police Reports 2/12/18 – 2/19/18

2/12/18 1:20 AM Southland Drive/ MLK DWI (UNLAWFUL

ACT)

2/12/18 1:50 AM 1201 Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/12/18 3:19 AM 1807 E Harrison AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 2/12/18 4:22 AM 321 S 20Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 2/12/18 4:25 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/12/18 7:13 AM 1807 E Harrison AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1ST DEGREE 2/12/18 10:10 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/13/18 2:55 AM 1248 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/12/18 1:16 PM 300 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 2/12/18 2:11 PM 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 2/12/18 4:04 PM 350 Afco RD THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 2/13/18 4:02 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 2/12/18 4:27 PM North 7th Street / East Barton Avenue OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 2/12/18 5:47 PM Martin Luther King BLVD / East Service Rd NO SEAT BELT 2/12/18 6:08 PM 1116 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/13/18 2:25 AM 2113 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/13/18 8:56 AM 600 W Broadway AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 2/13/18 3:40 PM 2416 E Barton AVE H6 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/13/18 8:58 AM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/13/18 9:46 AM 1414 Chatham LN FLEEING 2/13/18 10:35 AM North 7th Street/Stephen Boulevard NO SEAT BELT 2/13/18 10:58 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 2/13/18 11:31 AM 519 N 8Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/13/18 11:50 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/13/18 12:07 PM 2406 Talonwood DR 420 RUNAWAY 2/13/18 12:30 PM 228 W Bond AVE 4 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/13/18 2:04 PM 484 N 28Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/13/18 2:04 PM Birch / Avalon REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/13/18 2:53 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 2/13/18 3:22 PM 405 S 10Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/13/18 3:59 PM Rhodes / Tyler NO SEAT BELT 2/14/18 10:14 AM MLK Ramp 40 West Bound FOUND PROPERTY 2/13/18 5:22 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/13/18 5:30 PM 2216 E Broadway AVE 29 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/13/18 5:36 PM 2216 E Broadway AVE 29 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/13/18 7:26 PM 1028 Lehr ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/13/18 9:25 PM 3966 E Service RD 64 Homicide MURDER – 1ST DEGREE 2/14/18 8:29 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/14/18 3:18 PM 1600 N 6Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 2/14/18 3:03 PM 319 S 12Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/15/18 2:56 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/15/18 4:33 AM 1002 Dover RD GENERAL INFORMATION 2/15/18 4:31 PM 3008 E Polk AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 2/15/18 1:30 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/15/18 1:34 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/15/18 1:59 PM 634 S 11Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/15/18 4:41 PM 1400 Stephanie LN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 2/15/18 5:00 PM 3008 E Polk AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 2/15/18 5:18 PM South Walker/S.L. Henry POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/15/18 5:59 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 2/15/18 9:41 PM 3710 Service LOOP SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/15/18 11:35 PM 331 W Barton Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/16/18 1:22 AM 611 Johnson ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/16/18 4:01 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/16/18 11:05 AM 501 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/19/18 2:11 AM 361 N Worthington DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/16/18 12:58 PM 309 W Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/16/18 3:54 PM 3901 Petro RD LOITERING 2/16/18 9:38 PM 825 N College BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/17/18 12:17 AM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/17/18 3:06 AM 1700 N Rich RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/17/18 2:07 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 2/17/18 6:02 PM 1504 Estates DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/17/18 6:05 PM West Jefferson Avenue / South Avalon Street HARASSMENT / FOLLOWS A PERSON IN AND ABOUT A PUBLIC PLACE 2/17/18 6:30 PM 512 Mound City RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 2/17/18 7:42 PM 1800 N Missouri CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/17/18 10:33 PM 203 Polk AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/17/18 11:43 PM 410 S Avalon ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/17/18 11:44 PM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/17/18 11:59 PM 410 S Avalon DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/18/18 2:17 AM 101 E Broadway BLVD SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/18/18 2:17 AM 101 E Broadway BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/18/18 10:31 AM E Service RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/18/18 10:42 AM 809 S 18Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 2/18/18 3:01 PM 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/18/18 4:03 PM 2406 Talonwood DR 418 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/18/18 9:29 PM 2007 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/18/18 11:20 PM 1101 S Avalon ST N5 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 2/19/18 2:09 AM 201 Poplar ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/19/18 3:52 AM 2321 E Jackson AVE Kidnapping 2/19/18 8:52 AM 2407 Wheeler AVE 426 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/19/18 9:19 AM 141 W Jackson AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/19/18 9:36 AM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 2/19/18 12:14 PM 909 Arlington DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 2/19/18 12:15 PM North Service Road/ Hwy 77 THEFT BY RECEIVING 2/19/18 12:35 PM 410 S Avalon HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 2/19/18 12:48 PM 304 S 18Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000

Marion Police Reports 02-12-18 / 02-19-18